Council support for ‘Nip it in the Bud’ cancer campaign

Mayor Oliver McMullan with Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop and George Doherty, Programme Officer, FCN Northern Ireland.

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is partnering with the Rural Communities Cancer Project to support its ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign.

The initiative is aimed at tackling cancer inequalities and help raise awareness of cancer amongst those in rural areas, with particular focus on the farming community.

The ‘Nip it in the Bud’ messaging hopes to encourage both early detections and a proactive mindset towards getting checked for signs of cancer.

Mayor Oliver McMullan said: “Cancer is something that has touched far too many of us, and council is pleased to support this important project working alongside the Rural Communities Cancer Project to help get the message out.

“Farmers, in particular, along with those living in rural communities, may not prioritise their health for several reasons – because of the lack of time and close proximity or availability of services. As a result, some of the signs and symptoms of cancer – such as prolonged pains, tiredness and fatigue – can be missed or overlooked.

“During my time in Stormont, I raised this very issue. I am pleased to see that the farming community and their health is being highlighted with things such as health check buses and this campaign.

“We are thankful to Cllr McKillop for bringing the motion forward and I would encourage everyone to be mindful of their health and monitor for any symptoms that may be cancer related.

“Council hopes that its support of the campaign will encourage people in the rural areas of the Causeway and Glens to be more familiar with the early signs of cancer, and to take the necessary steps to get checked and ‘Nip it in the Bud’.

The Rural Communities Cancer Project is a UK-wide partnership between The Farming Community Network (FCN) and Macmillan Cancer Support, helping to raise awareness of cancer signs and symptoms amongst the community.

The motion to support the project was originally proposed by Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop who recognised the importance of farmers and rural dwellers to our society. She also stressed it was crucial we are aware of the impact of cancer upon rural families and businesses.

Farmers, farm workers and people living in rural communities can have lower access to cancer services and support due to the nature of their work and rural life, often in isolated areas, with migrant workers facing additional barriers when accessing cancer care.

Councillor McKillop felt it was important that council supported this campaign and played its part in sharing information to assist farmers and people living in rural communities to get checked for early signs of cancer and to be aware of the level of support that is available.

Caitriona Crawford, National Manager (Northern Ireland) with The Farming Community Network, said: “We are delighted that Causeway and Glens Borough Council has agreed to support our ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign intended to raise awareness amongst the rural community.

“It is commonly known that farmers don’t visit their GP promptly, often presenting at much later stages of disease. This is paired with barriers unique to rural communities, such as service provision, transport, travel time and costs, etc. This can have a significant impact on farms, farming families and rural communities.

“This is an impact that can be further felt by those in our migrant worker communities who often face cancer treatment, complex instructions and support in their second language.

“The support provided by Causeway and Glens Borough Council will undoubtedly help us encourage people living in the rural environment to be more aware and ultimately save lives from a curable and treatable disease if diagnosed and treated at the early stages.”

Sarah Christie, External Affairs Manager NI at Macmillan Cancer Support, continued: “At Macmillan, we know that the earlier cancer is detected and treated, the better the outcomes are. This is why The Farming Community Network’s new campaign ‘Nip it in the Bud’ is so important. We are really excited to be partnering with the FCN to bring this campaign to life.

“If you are concerned about changes in your body, getting checked by a GP is crucial. It is important to remember that symptoms do not always mean you have cancer, but it’s good to get them checked out.

“Going for tests can be worrying, so if you need support or just want someone to talk to, call the Macmillan Support Line free on 0808 808 00 00.”

Some of the signs and symptoms of cancer – such as prolonged pains, tiredness and fatigue – can be missed or overlooked as being ‘part of the job’ in farming, forestry, fishing and other rural industries. A lack of time or availability of services, particularly in rural areas, can also make it difficult to speak to a GP.

The ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign provides a range of useful resources for agri-businesses, colleges, community groups, businesses, employers and others to download or circulate – some focused on specific cancers that farmers in particular can be more at-risk of developing, such as skin cancer, prostate cancer or lung cancer.

Downloadable resources such as graphics, images and information sheets are available on the FCN website: fcn.org.uk/cancersupport/