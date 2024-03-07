Countdown is on to Spring Gosford Poultry Fair 2024

The annual Spring Gosford Poultry Fair at Gosford Forest Park, Markethill, County Armagh, will be held on Saturday 16 March 2024.
Gates are open to poultry vendors from 7am with the public admission from 8am.

This event caters for all varieties of poultry and waterfowl, including poultry equipment.

This year’s event will have a display by the newly formed County Down Rabbit and Cavy Club NI.

A view across the poultry stalls at Gosford.A view across the poultry stalls at Gosford.
If you are intending to purchase poultry at this event, please bring along suitable boxes or cages.

As this is situated within the picturesque Gosford Forest Park, why not make a day of it and let the children enjoy the playground ,different walks and refreshments on site.

