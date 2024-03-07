Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gates are open to poultry vendors from 7am with the public admission from 8am.

This event caters for all varieties of poultry and waterfowl, including poultry equipment.

This year’s event will have a display by the newly formed County Down Rabbit and Cavy Club NI.

A view across the poultry stalls at Gosford.

If you are intending to purchase poultry at this event, please bring along suitable boxes or cages.