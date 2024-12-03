Countdown to 2024 Royal Ulster Winter Fair

The countdown to the 38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank is almost over as this farming favourite returns to the Eikon Exhibition Centre on Thursday, December 12 from 9am to 6pm.

For farmers, rural families, and industry leaders the renowned festive Show organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) offers a unique opportunity to network, do business and celebrate the local dairy industry.

Visitors to the Winter Fair will be able to watch top quality livestock from across the region compete for championship titles, including the prestigious honour of Supreme Interbreed Champion of the Show.

On the day, diary enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to browse over two hundred trade stands showcasing the latest industry technologies and innovations.

RUAS Group Operations Director, Rhonda Geary and Danske Bank’s Head of Agribusiness, Rodney Brown look forward to welcoming visitors and exhibitors to the 38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair next week

In this the Society’s 170th anniversary they are delighted to welcome Nathan Thomas from Ohio as the 2024 Winter Fair livestock judge, whilst Roberta Miura from sole sponsor Danske Bank will have the unenviable task of judging the Dairy Stall and Trade Stand Awards.

Visitors can purchase tickets online in advance of the event at www.winterfair.org.uk.

Tickets will also be available on the gate. Admission is £13 for adults, £11 for seniors and £10 for youths (12-18 years) with under 12’s entering for free when accompanied by an adult. RUAS members enter free of charge with their valid Society membership card.

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair will also once again be streamed live online.