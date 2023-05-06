Countdown to NI Dexter Cattle Group premier show and sale

A wide variety of top-quality cattle have been entered in what is described as one of the leading sales for Dexter cattle in the UK.

Quality bulls, cows, and heifers from some of Northern Ireland's leading Dexter herds will be on offer, with a pre-sale show taking place from 10am.

A comprehensive catalogue is available to view on the group’s website, www.nidextercattlegroup.com, with a range of photos and videos available on social media.

Ryan Lavery, chair of NI Dexter Cattle Group, discussing the premier show and sale catalogue with Peter Eakin of Eakin Brother Ltd

Many of the cattle on offer are halter trained, with some taking part in the upcoming RUAS Balmoral Show.

Be sure to call by the cattle lines to view the lots, speak to exhibitors and pick up a catalogue.

The NI Dexter Cattle Group are indebted to the kind sponsorship of Eakin Brothers Ltd, who have very kindly agreed to sponsor £100 to the purchaser of the top priced animal at the sale.

Bidding will kick off at 12 noon and bidding will also be available on Mart Eye. For more information contact [email protected] or Ryan on mobile 07919973939.