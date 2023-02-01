The multi-million-dollar mansion, which sits on 4.66 acres of rolling land in Metropolitan Nashville, will be auctioned on property site, Truly Absolute, to the highest bidder without reserve on 18 February.

One of Greater Nashville’s most photographed and well-known estates, it is being auctioned by DeCaro Auctions.

Located just 12 miles from downtown Nashville in Brentwood, the mansion sits on nearly five acres of land, where premium location and privacy intersect. With full fencing and a privacy gate, the home provides peace and solitude.

Once inside the home, the grand entry hall opens to striking double staircases, creating a dramatic first impression. Ahead, an ornate European style weaves its way through expansive formal living and entertaining spaces, luxurious bedroom suites and abundant flexible rooms perfect for hosting guests.

Both elaborate and intimate, the estate boasts impeccable natural light and views with its hilltop position overlooking the grounds and the adjacent Governor's Club. The 15,000 square foot home boasts four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and countless exquisite details, including antique fixtures from Argentina and lead crystal chandeliers from the Czech Republic, including one autographed by Dolly Parton.

The adjacent entertainment dwelling is truly a magnificent addition to the property. Gleaming with shimmering chandeliers, soaring Corinthian columns and two mezzanine balconies, the space has welcomed some of the most famous names in entertainment, business, politics, and society, including some of country music’s biggest stars, such as Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, and Brad Paisley.

This property has even played host to notable events such as Nashville Shines for Haiti and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Annual Honor Society Membership Event.

For more than 40 years, DeCaro Auctions International founder and president, Daniel DeCaro, has remained the foremost innovator and leader in the field of auctioning prestigious, luxury real estate assets.

With an unmatched reputation of integrity and a legacy of proven effectiveness and success, DeCaro Auctions International pairs motivated sellers with astute agents and sophisticated buyers.

Daniel commented: “An outstanding, one of a kind luxury estate, this is an opportunity to enjoy luxury living and entertaining at its very best.”

The live Truly Absolute Auction will take place at the property on 18 February at 11am local time.

Visit decaroauctions.com for full property information.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Country music's most photographed estate up for auction One of the most well-known and photographed homes in the Nashville area is set to be sold during an upcoming absolute auction hosted by DeCaro Auctions International Photo: DeCaro Auctions International Photo Sales

2 . Country music's most photographed estate up for auction Any price for the home will be accepted, as long as it’s the highest bid. Photo: DeCaro Auctions International Photo Sales

3 . Country music's most photographed estate up for auction The multi-million-dollar mansion, which sits on 4.66 acres of rolling land in Metropolitan Nashville will be auctioned on the property site, Truly Absolute . Photo: DeCaro Auctions International Photo Sales

4 . Country music's most photographed estate up for auction The estate also features a crystal chandelier autographed by Dolly Parton. Photo: DeCaro Auctions International Photo Sales