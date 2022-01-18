Countryside Services announce 2022 charity partnership

Countryside Services staff announce Air Ambulance NI as their joint charity partner for 2022 - from left to right: Field Sales Representative Geraldine McElduff, Air Ambulance NI HEMS consultant doctor Dr Ciaran Mc Kenna and Air Ambulance NI HEMS paramedic Mike Patton, Shannon Grogan, Marketing Executive and Ciaran Duffy, Countryside Services.

The New Year announcement, which continues a yearly commitment from the organisation to support local causes which make a difference across Northern Ireland, coincides with the launch of its colourful 2022 charity calendar.

Praising customers and staff of their continued loyalty and support Ian McNiece, Countryside Services Managing Director said: “Towards the end of last year we were immensely proud to present donations totalling £9,000 to two local charities.

“We know that this will help their work in supporting people and their families right across Northern Ireland.

“Entering a new year we are conscious of the continued vital importance of the Air Ambulance service to local farming families and are once again asking people to help us to help them.”

Praising the ongoing commitment from Countryside Services Damien McAnespie, Air Ambulance NI Area Fundraising Manager said: “Air Ambulance Northern Ireland are delighted that Countryside Services Ltd have continued their support for the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) into 2022.

“Throughout the past four years, Air Ambulance NI has been tasked to over 2,613 trauma and medical incidents with over 247 of those taking place in the Mid-Ulster council area.

“The local agricultural community and Countryside Services Ltd are closely intertwined and unfortunately approximately 10% of the taskings HEMS attend are agricultural related so we really appreciate their support for our local charity service in the year ahead.”

At an average callout rate of two taskings per day and a daily fundraising need of £5500, this support will make a difference to saving lives to people in Northern Ireland.

The many moving stories of farming families across Northern Ireland who have needed the services of the Air Ambulance outline its continued vital link with the local farming community.

Farmer David Thompson, from Strabane, was working on the newly acquired family farm at Sion Mills in April 2019. David explains: “I was in the barn alone, up a ladder cutting the strings on a large bale of straw when I fell 14 feet to the ground.”

During the fall, David hit a crate at the side of the bales, banging his head on the way down. Due to the extensive head injury the Air Ambulance HEMS team put him into a medically induced coma. He spent five weeks in hospital and whilst the accident has had a life changing impact, he has made a remarkable recovery.

Concluding Ian McNiece said: “Year on year we have cause to thank our amazing customers and staff at Countryside Services for going that extra mile to support our charities of the year.

“Our farming customers and our staff really make these causes their own. They go to tremendous lengths to help raise both vital funds and awareness which will help local people and their families affected.

“Please keep an eye on our social media feeds on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, as well as our website to find out more about what we will be doing throughout 2022 to support our Charity partners.”