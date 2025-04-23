Countryside students gain valuable experience working with conservation volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Countryside management students have been enjoying some valuable work experience with conservation experts.

The Wiltshire College & University Centre students, who are studying Level 1 Countryside and the Environment at the Lackham campus, have been working with the Cotswold Voluntary Wardens since last September.

They have been spending an afternoon a fortnight on a variety of projects with the wardens, a group of volunteers who help to conserve and enhance the Cotswolds National Landscape. They have been passing on invaluable traditional skills that will stand them in good stead in their conservation careers, said lecturer Lara Dawson.

“The students are getting work experience and they're also getting practical conservation knowledge and skills,” she said. “They have been doing things like fencing, tree planting, scrub clearing, coppicing in all weathers in a variety of places, including Colerne, Yatton Keynell and Grittleton.”

Countryside management students from Wiltshire College & University Centre’s Lackham campus with members of the Cotswold Voluntary Wardens

Most recently they have been learning to fell ash trees suffering ash die back by hand at Franks Wood near Colerne. “They have learned to use the trunks and branches to build dead hedges, which are a much more environmentally friendly than burning them,” said Lara.

“The brilliant thing for me is that they're working with people of other generations who are mentoring them and developing them socially and academically. By working with them, talking to them and passing on experience in the workplace they are building up their skills and confidence.”

She said the partnership has benefitted the students. “The wardens have been very complimentary about their contribution, they have had to work hard at times,” she said.

“It is also good for them when they come to do their assessments from their work back at college. They can relate to examples they've actually physically done and are learning on the job rather than me just telling them in a classroom.”

She said the students could progress on to a Level 2 course and eventually end up in conservation, groundwork or gardening jobs. “They might go into estate maintenance work or they might go on to be a conservation ranger for an organisation,” she said.

“This work will look really good on their CVs and they will be able to call upon the experience they’ve gained.”

For more information about WCUC visit www.wiltshire.ac.uk.