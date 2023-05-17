County Down breeder takes sheep interbreed pairs title at Balmoral Show
Standards were high in this year’s sheep interbreed pairs championship held on Friday 12 May at Balmoral Show.
It was County Down Texel breeder, James Herdman, who clinched the championship title on the day.
Onlookers gathered as the strong line-up of 20 pairs made their way into ring for the much-anticipated event, sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).
After the pairs took their places, it was then over to judge John Stevenson, from Eggleston, to make his way around the ring.
Pulling forward a shortlist for the class, Mr Stevenson moved the Texel, Suffolk, Hampshire Down, Blue du Maine, Badger Face Texel, Border Leicester and Blue Faced Leicester pairs into the centre of the ring.
After some consideration the stick dropped at the Texel pair confirming the Dromore man’s duo as the 2023 sheep interbreed pairs champion.
Commenting on his champion success, Mr Herdman said: “They’ve done very well. They are pedigree Texels, ET brother and sister.”
Mr Herdman, a regular to Balmoral Show, said the rosettes were a “great endorsement” for the Texel breed.
Taking the reserve rosettes was the Badger Face Texel pair shown by Russell Millen and Timothy Lynch from Coleraine.
He said: “Both have the same mother and to get this win at Balmoral is absolutely amazing.”
LMC board member, Joe Stewart (pictured), presented rosettes to the champion and reserve pairs.
He stated: “On behalf of LMC, I extend our congratulations to the 2023 champion and reserve exhibitors. To take home rosettes in such a prominent and strongly contested competition class speaks volumes of the calibre of each exhibitor’s livestock.”
He added: “LMC was delighted to provide sponsorship for this event. We wish to take this opportunity to thank the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) for facilitating this competition, Mr Stevenson, for giving of his time and expertise to judge the competition and finally, all exhibitors; events like this would not be possible without their unwavering passion and commitment to showcase the very best of our local livestock.”