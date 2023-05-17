County Down breeder takes sheep interbreed pairs title at Balmoral Show

It was ​County Down Texel breeder, James Herdman, who clinched the championship title on the day.

Onlookers gathered as the strong line-up of 20 pairs made their way into ring for the much-anticipated event, sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the pairs took their places, it was then over to judge John Stevenson, from Eggleston, to make his way around the ring.

LMC board member Joe Stewart (left) presenting the sheep interbreed pairs reserve champion rosettes to the Badger Face Texel pair exhibited by Russell Millen and Timothy Lynch, Coleraine. Also pictured, judge John Stevenson.

Pulling forward a shortlist for the class, Mr Stevenson moved the Texel, Suffolk, Hampshire Down, Blue du Maine, Badger Face Texel, Border Leicester and Blue Faced Leicester pairs into the centre of the ring.

After some consideration the stick dropped at the Texel pair confirming the Dromore man’s duo as the 2023 sheep interbreed pairs champion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on his champion success, Mr Herdman said: “They’ve done very well. They are pedigree Texels, ET brother and sister.”

Mr Herdman, a regular to Balmoral Show, said the rosettes were a “great endorsement” for the Texel breed.

LMC board member Joe Stewart (left) presenting the sheep interbreed pairs champion rosettes to the Texel pair exhibited James Herdman and John Trimble, Dromore. Also pictured, judge John Stevenson.

Taking the reserve rosettes was the Badger Face Texel pair shown by Russell Millen and Timothy Lynch from Coleraine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Both have the same mother and to get this win at Balmoral is absolutely amazing.”

LMC board member, Joe Stewart (pictured), presented rosettes to the champion and reserve pairs.

He stated: “On behalf of LMC, I extend our congratulations to the 2023 champion and reserve exhibitors. To take home rosettes in such a prominent and strongly contested competition class speaks volumes of the calibre of each exhibitor’s livestock.”