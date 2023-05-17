News you can trust since 1963
County Down breeder takes sheep interbreed pairs title at Balmoral Show

​Standards were high in this year’s sheep interbreed pairs championship held on Friday 12 May at Balmoral Show.

By Joanne Knox
Published 17th May 2023, 16:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:51 BST

It was ​County Down Texel breeder, James Herdman, who clinched the championship title on the day.

Onlookers gathered as the strong line-up of 20 pairs made their way into ring for the much-anticipated event, sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

After the pairs took their places, it was then over to judge John Stevenson, from Eggleston, to make his way around the ring.

LMC board member Joe Stewart (left) presenting the sheep interbreed pairs reserve champion rosettes to the Badger Face Texel pair exhibited by Russell Millen and Timothy Lynch, Coleraine. Also pictured, judge John Stevenson.
LMC board member Joe Stewart (left) presenting the sheep interbreed pairs reserve champion rosettes to the Badger Face Texel pair exhibited by Russell Millen and Timothy Lynch, Coleraine. Also pictured, judge John Stevenson.
Pulling forward a shortlist for the class, Mr Stevenson moved the Texel, Suffolk, Hampshire Down, Blue du Maine, Badger Face Texel, Border Leicester and Blue Faced Leicester pairs into the centre of the ring.

After some consideration the stick dropped at the Texel pair confirming the Dromore man’s duo as the 2023 sheep interbreed pairs champion.

Commenting on his champion success, Mr Herdman said: “They’ve done very well. They are pedigree Texels, ET brother and sister.”

Mr Herdman, a regular to Balmoral Show, said the rosettes were a “great endorsement” for the Texel breed.

LMC board member Joe Stewart (left) presenting the sheep interbreed pairs champion rosettes to the Texel pair exhibited James Herdman and John Trimble, Dromore. Also pictured, judge John Stevenson.
LMC board member Joe Stewart (left) presenting the sheep interbreed pairs champion rosettes to the Texel pair exhibited James Herdman and John Trimble, Dromore. Also pictured, judge John Stevenson.

Taking the reserve rosettes was the Badger Face Texel pair shown by Russell Millen and Timothy Lynch from Coleraine.

He said: “Both have the same mother and to get this win at Balmoral is absolutely amazing.”

LMC board member, Joe Stewart (pictured), presented rosettes to the champion and reserve pairs.

He stated: “On behalf of LMC, I extend our congratulations to the 2023 champion and reserve exhibitors. To take home rosettes in such a prominent and strongly contested competition class speaks volumes of the calibre of each exhibitor’s livestock.”

He added: “LMC was delighted to provide sponsorship for this event. We wish to take this opportunity to thank the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) for facilitating this competition, Mr Stevenson, for giving of his time and expertise to judge the competition and finally, all exhibitors; events like this would not be possible without their unwavering passion and commitment to showcase the very best of our local livestock.”