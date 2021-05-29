County Down village to be ‘renewed’ thanks to DAERA investment

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 19th May 2021 Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The project, which is being funded by the NI Rural Development ‘LEADER’ Programme (2014-20) and managed by ‘SOAR’ – the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Local Action Group (LAG) - will see a range of environmental improvements in the centre of the village, including new footpaths, street lighting, public seating and other street furniture.

Welcoming the proposed scheme, Minister Poots said: “I’m delighted to visit Waringstown to view the area which will benefit from this project. It has been designed following consultation with local residents and will provide an enhanced civic space at the Main Street/Mill Hill/Banbridge Road junction in the centre of the village. This is an excellent example of how my Department is working with Councils and local communities to improve the quality of life for rural residents.”

The tender process for the scheme, which will also receive part funding from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, has just commenced and it is hoped that work will start in late July/early August.

The Minister concluded: “I am delighted that this project is going ahead. It will create a sense of civic pride in the village and will help it reach its full potential. I want to thank all those who have been involved in bringing it forward.”

Commenting ABC Council deputy Mayor Kyle Savage said: “After a long fight I welcome the opening of the tender for the improvement scheme for Waringstown. Waringstown is now classed as a tier 2 town.

“As Vice Chair of SOAR ABC I am delighted to see Waringstown starting to get it’s fair slice of the cake. Gone is the day that our rural communities within Lagan River will be forgotten about. I see this as a phase 1 and I will continue to lobby for the upgrading of our footpaths etc.