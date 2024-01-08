County Londonderry farmer and hydroelectric operator convicted for fisheries related offence

A County Londonderry farmer and hydroelectric operator was found guilty of a fishery related offence and received a 12-month conditional discharge at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday (5 January)

William Black (77) of Moneybrannon Road, Aghadowey, Coleraine, was found guilty of one breach of legislation as prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, as amended.

The breach was: Failure to maintain a fish pass.

On 10 March 2023, DAERA Fisheries Protection Officers were completing inspections of water abstraction sites to ensure compliance with Fisheries legislation. This is an important time of year when migrating salmon smolts (juvenile salmon) and adult salmon that have spawned are descending rivers. During the inspection at this site it was noted that the fish pass was not being maintained and that all water flow in the Aghadowey river was being diverted to operate the hydro Electric turbine owned by Mr Black, leaving it impassable for fish and approximately 600 metres of the river devoid of any water flow.

Mr Black was made aware of these findings and a follow up interview took place, Mr Black was advised on his responsibilities to ensure the site was compliant with fisheries legislation.