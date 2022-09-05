Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the continuing work over this past year representing farmers and growers within County Tyrone, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) plans are having a steak barbecue on Friday, September 23 at 8pm in the newly developed Glenpark Estate owned by local auctioneer Richard Beattie.

This revamped event is in place of the usual County Dinner and we hope to have a large attendance of various ages.

The stunning new venue of Glenpark Estate is located just outside Omagh and should be a spectacular location for our first County Tyrone UFU barbecue.

Tickets are priced at £27.50 each and will include steak barbecue and dessert and entertainment on the evening will be provided by Brian Prichard.

Proceeds from the barbecue in aid of Marie Curie.