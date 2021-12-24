Covid forces farming conference online

News

Organisers said it was “with deep sadness”, the 2022 Oxford Farming Conference will switch to online only.

They had recently issued guidance on Covid-19 protocols for the event and were looking forward to seeing everyone attend in person.

The event is a culmination of 12 months of work with some “amazing speakers from all over the world”.

The digital package will still go ahead, 5-7 January 2022.

The Oxford Farming Conference is a charity. Its council is made up of 10 voluntary directors.

OFC is held annually in January over three days and includes a vibrant programme of speakers, panel sessions, politics sessions and easy networking.

The 76th conference will take place in 2022.

OFC has established a reputation for strong debate and exceptional speakers.

As a charity, OFC invests in agricultural education and knowledge-sharing. It attracts over 600 delegates every year, including many people from the wider food chain, retail, NGOs, scientific organisations, media, policy-making bodies and governments from around the world.

With HRH Princess Royal as its patron, OFC is a charity with a remit to educate and transfer knowledge in the agricultural sector. As part of its charitable undertakings, the OFC sponsors young people to attend the conference, to travel overseas and it seeks to develop emerging leaders.