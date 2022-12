Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £134, Kilkeel farmer £127, Mayobridge farmer £117, Mayobridge farmer £106, Kilkeel farmer £102, Dromara farmer £99, Cabra farmer £98 and Banbridge farmer £93.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £121 for 29kg (417ppk), Ballyward farmer £118.50 for 27kg (461ppk), Rathfriland farmer £118.50 for 23.3kg (508ppk), Ballyward farmer £116 for 26.6kg (436ppk), Castlewellan farmer £110 for 24kg (458ppk), Hilltown farmer £109 for 24kg (454ppk), Cabra farmer £109 for 23kg (472ppk), Kilkeel farmer £108 for 22kg (491ppk), Cabra farmer £105.50 for 23kg (459ppk), Kilkeel farmer £103.50 for 21.7kg (477ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £102 for 20kg (510ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £100 for 19.5kg (513ppk), Hilltown farmer £99 for 19.2kg (516ppk), Rathfriland farmer £95 for 16.2kg (586ppk), Castlewellan farmer £85.50 for 16.4kg (521ppk), Hilltown farmer £83 for 16.1kg (515ppk), Hilltown farmer £83 for 16.5kg (503ppk), Hilltown farmer £79.50 for 15.1kg (526ppk), Kilkeel farmer £79 for 15.7kg (504ppk) and Newry farmer £66 for 12.1kg (545ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday 3rd December saw fat cows sell to £1390, heifers to £1860 and bullocks to £1790.

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £1390 for 648kg (214ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1390 for 700kg (199ppk), Cabra farmer £1380 for 796kg (173ppk), Jonesborough farmer £1370 for 774kg (177ppk), Jonesborough farmer £1370 for 670kg (204ppk) and £1250 for 732kg (170ppk), Clough farmer £1190 for 648kg (183ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1180 for 554kg (213ppk), Dromara farmer £1100 for 602kg (183ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1040 for 552kg (188ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £1030 for 590kg (175ppk).

Cows and calves: Dundrum farmer £2220, Hilltown farmer £2050, Hilltown farmer £1700, Downpatrick farmer £1600, Kilkeel farmer £1570 and Katesbridge farmer £1560.

Weanling bullocks: Ballyward farmer £960 for 412kg (233ppk), Mayobridge farmer £930 for 398kg (234ppk), Attical farmer £900 for 362kg (248ppk), Dromara farmer £880 for 278kg (316ppk), Kilkeel farmer £880 for 336kg (262ppk), Dromara farmer £850 for 302kg (281ppk), Attical farmer £770 for 250kg (308ppk) and Attical farmer £760 for 266kg (285ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1860 for 732kg Limousin (254ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1560 for 640kg Limousin (244ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1480 for 572kg Limousin (259ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1280 for 548kg Limousin (233ppk), Ballymageough farmer £1200 for 480kg Simmental (250ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1170 for 504kg Limousin (232ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1150 for 488kg Charolais (236ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1130 for 486kg Simmental (232ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1060 for 418kg Limousin (253ppk), Kilkeel farmer £970 for 388kg Limousin (250ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £850 for 360kg Limousin (236ppk).