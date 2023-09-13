Watch more videos on Shots!

This week cows and calves sold to £1620.

Weanling heifers sold to £1400 for a 475kg Limousin (£295) with a 375kg Limousin to £1000.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1190 for a 375kg Charolais (£317) a 365kg Limousin sold to £1150 (£315) with a 290kg Simmental to £910 (£314).

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Sample prices

Suckler cows and calves

Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow and heifer calf to £1620, Limousin cow and heifer calf to £1450, Limousin cow with bull calf to £1400 and Limousin cow and heifer calf to £1080. Magheraveely producer Limousin cow and heifer calf to £1320 and Limousin cow with bull calf to £1100.

Weanling steers and bulls

Newtownbutler producer 375kg Charolais to £1190 (£317) and 360kg Charolais to £1060 (£294) Rosslea producer 405kg Simmental to £1160 (£286) and 290kg Simmental to £910 (£314) Fivemiletown producer 365kg Limousin to £1150 (£315) Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £1140 (£285) Lisnaskea producer 385kg Limousin to £1120 (£291) 380kg Limousin to £1100 and 360kg Simmental to £760. Maguiresbridge producer 385kg Charolais to £1100. Magheraveely producer 380kg Limousin to £900 and 300kg Limousin to £860. Fivemiletown producer 230kg Limousin to £700 (£304)

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 475kg Charolais to £1400 (£295) and 360kg Charolais to £970. Maguiresbridge producer 420kg Charolais to £1090, 445kg Charolais to £1060, 475kg Charolais to £1010 and 445kg Charolais to £990. Fivemiletown producer 375kg Limousin to £1000. Derrylin producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Hereford to £950, 395kg Hereford to £800, 375kg Hereford to £790 and 360kg Hereford to £790. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Limousin to £900, 350kg Limousin to £700 and 315kg Limousin to £720. Rosslea producer 430kg Fleckvieh to £890. Rosslea producer 295kg Simmental to £700. Fivemiletown producer 350kg Belgian Blue to £740 and 285kg Charolais to £710.