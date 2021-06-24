Cow and heifers selling to £1475 at Markethill Mart

Cow/heifers sold from £190 to £206 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1365 followed by £205 for 720k at £1475.

Fleshed cows sold from £150 to £172 per 100 kilos for 630k at £1095 followed by £168 per 100 kilos for 750k at £1265.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £130 to £145 for 770k at £1125 followed by £141 for 690k at £975.

Second quality cows sold from £105 to £120 and the poorest types from £85 to £95 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 664k £1365 £206.00; Aghalee farmer 720k £1475 £205.00; Armagh farmer 722k £1455 £202.00; Armagh farmer 644k £1295 £201.00; Armagh farmer 714k £1355 £190.00; Cullyhanna farmer 636k £1095 £172.00; Cullyhanna farmer 752k £1265 £168.00 and Cookstown farmer 662k £1085 £164.

Friesian cull cows

Donaghcloney farmer 778k £1125 £145.00; Banbridge farmer 690k £975 £141.00; Newry farmer 842k £1155 £137.00; Dungannon farmer 772k £1055 £137.00; Armagh farmer 718k £965 £135.00; Dungannon farmer 1012 £1345 £133.00; Katesbridge farmer 668k £885 £133.00 and Donaghcloney farmer 870k £1155 £133.

Calves

180 calves sold in a very firm trade with good quality bull calves under six weeks sold from £300 to £460 for a four week old Aberdeen Angus followed by £440 for a four week old whitehead.

Good quality heifer calves sold to £440 paid twice for a shorthorn.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £280 to £355 each.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £460; Hereford £440; Monteliarde £400; Fleckvieh £380; Belgian Blue £365; Hereford £335 and Aberdeen Angus £335.

Heifer calves