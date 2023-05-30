The Macra president said: “The solution to deliver sustainable results on climate targets for agriculture is emerging from our farmers and food producers based on the best practice as derived from experience, research and science backed by our world class agricultural scientists working on new solutions, that will deliver emissions reduction for the sector and not by unsustainable short-termism strategies like culling as suggested in the report.”

She added: “Macra have repeatedly highlight at the Food Vision Groups that this type of a reductionist strategy is flawed. We need a pathway forward for future food producers, not a culling strategy, otherwise we will end up with a deficit of young people willing to enter agriculture to produce the world class food and proteins in the most environmentally sustainable manner.”

Ms Houlihan also pointed out: “Has anyone taken a step back and seriously looked at what signals these reports focusing on culling send to young farmers considering entering a sector. Is Ireland and Europe serious about Generational Renewal?. The stark fact remains that more farmers are over 65 than under 35.

