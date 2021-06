Cow with bull calf at foot sells to £2220 at Hilltown Mart

Ewe and lambs: Dromore farmer £240 and £210, Dromore farmer £180, Cabra farmer £174, Kilkeel farmer £168, Hilltown farmer £158, Dromore farmer £152, Hilltown farmer £138, Attical farmer £130 and Hilltown farmer £128.

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £180 and £178, Hilltown farmer £152, Dromore farmer £152, Hilltown farmer £142, Templepatrick farmer £142, Hilltown farmer £136, Rathfriland farmer £136 and £135, Crossmaglen farmer £134, Kilcoo farmer £129, Mayobridge farmer £129, Rostrevor farmer £128, Kilcoo farmer £127, Hilltown farmer £126 and Rostrevor farmer £126.

Fat lambs: Dromara farmer £136 for 31kg (438ppk), Kilkeel farmer £125 for 24.6kg (508ppk), Downpatrick farmer £125 for 22.2kg (563ppk), Rostrevor farmer £125 for 27.5kg (454ppk), Mayobridge farmer £122 for 22.5kg (542ppk), Hilltown farmer £122 for 22.8kg (535ppk), Rathfriland farmer £121 for 23.4kg (517ppk), Dromara farmer £120 for 24kg (500ppk), Kilkeel farmer £120 for 22kg (545ppk), Hilltown farmer £119 for 23kg (517ppk), Kilkeel farmer £118 for 24kg (491ppk), Mayobridge farmer £118 for 22.5kg (524ppk), Kilcoo farmer £115 for 21.1kg (545ppk), Kilcoo farmer £114 for 21.5kg (530ppk), Rathfriland farmer £114 for 21kg (542ppk), Rostrevor farmer £114 for 22kg (518ppk), Attical farmer £114 for 22.3kg (511ppk), Katesbridge farmer £113 for 21.6kg (523ppk), Cabra farmer £113 for 21.2kg (533ppk), Rathfriland farmer £112 for 20.7kg (539ppk) and Newry farmer £112 for 21.7kg (516ppk).

A super entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 5th June saw fats cows sell to £1360, heifers to £1380 and bullocks up to £1670.

Fat cows: Cabra farmer £1360 for 650kg (209ppk), Newry farmer £1270 for 650kg (195ppk) and £1260 for 666kg (189ppk), Hilltown farmer £1200 for 764kg (157ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1130 for 730kg (154ppk), Newry farmer £1120 for 618kg (181ppk), Ardglass farmer £1100 for 736kg (149ppk), Dromara farmer £1090 for 794kg (137ppk), Ardglass farmer £1080 for 720kg (150ppk), Hilltown farmer £1060 for 660kg (160ppk), Ardglass farmer £1020 for 696kg (146ppk) and Hilltown farmer £970 for 656kg (147ppk).

Cows and calves: Hilltown farmer £2220, Cabra farmer £2020, Hilltown farmer £1780, Kilkeel farmer £1260, Bryansford farmer £1220, Ballygowan farmer £1220, Annaclone farmer £1200, Ballygowan farmer £1180, Bryansford farmer £1160, Kilkeel farmer £1160 and Ballygowan farmer £1080 and £900.

Weanling heifers: Ardglass farmer £1340 for 506kg (264ppk) and £1100 for 496kg (221ppk), Cabra farmer £980 for 348kg (281ppk) and £980 for 376kg (260ppk), Cabra farmer £960 for 460kg (208ppk), Kilkeel farmer £950 for 384kg (247ppk), Ardglass farmer £940 for 474kg (198ppk), Saintfield farmer £890 for 384kg (231ppk), Ardglass farmer £850 for 400kg (212ppk) and £800 for 324kg (246ppk), Cabra farmer £800 for 390kg (205ppk) and Ardglass farmer £790 for 406kg (194ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Ardglass farmer £1090 for 552kg (197ppk), £1080 for 508kg (212ppk), £1070 for 398kg (268ppk), £1060 for 364kg (291ppk), £1060 for 242kg (242ppk), £1030 for 366kg (281ppk), £980 for 392kg (250ppk), £970 for 416kg (233ppk), £930 for 364kg (255ppk), Hilltown farmer £900 for 382kg (235ppk), Ardglass farmer £880 for 466kg (188ppk) and £870 for 370kg (235ppk) and Saintfield farmer £870 for 418kg (208ppk).

Heifers: Newry farmer £1380 for 740kg (186ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1330 for 656kg (202ppk), Leitrim farmer £1140 for 542kg (210ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1110 for 562kg (198ppk) and £1110 for 588kg (189ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1080 for 574kg (188ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1040 for 530kg (196ppk), Hilltown farmer £1000 for 408kg (245ppk), Bryansford farmer £960 for 458kg (209ppk), Leitrim farmer £950 for 522kg (182ppk), Saintfield farmer £920 for 508kg (181ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £890 for 468kg (190ppk).