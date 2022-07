Cows and calves sell to a top of £1,860 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 1 months old. Topped to £370 for Angus Bull Calf for a Newtownards Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £900 for a 326k Limousin Bull from Dromara Farmer. Fat Cows topped £1780 for 878k Simmental, Cows and Calves topped £1860, Springing Heifers topped £1220, Heifers topped £1290 for 564k Blue, Bullocks topped at £1370 for 558k Blue,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves

Newtownards Farmer Angus at £370, Downpatrick Farmer Charolais at £350, Newry Farmer Hereford at £250, Newtownards Farmer Angus at £215, Annalong Farmer Blue at £200, Newtownards Farmer Angus at £190, Annalong Farmer Blue at £180, Limousin at £145, Castlewellan Farmer Hereford at £125, Newry Farmer Angus at £105,

Heifer Calves

Banbridge Farmer Blue at £300, Blue at £300, Lisburn Farmer Blue at £270, Blue at £250, Downpatrick Farmer Limousin at £340, Lisburn Farmer Blue at £225, Newtownards Farmer Angus at £170, Downpatrick Farmer Limousin at £150, Dromara Farmer Hereford at £145, Newtownards Farmer Angus at £145,

WEANLING Male Calves

Dromara Farmer Limousin 216k at £640 (297), Limousin 264k at £740 (281), Limousin 298k at £830 (279), Limousin 326k at £900 (276), Limousin 240k at £660 (275), Seaforde Farmer MBE 482k at £900, Dromara Farmer Simmental 398k at £855, Seaforde Farmer Friesian 482k at £810, Dromara Farmer Simmental 382k at £790, Simmental 344k at £775, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 358k at £760, Dromara Farmer Simmental 386k at £730, FCK 316k at £670, Castlewellan Farmer Blue 290k at £590, Newry Farmer HOL 250k at £335,

Weanling Heifer Calves

Dromara Farmer Limousin 224k at £590 (264), Downpatrick Farmer Simmental 350k at £830 (237), Angus 262k at £610 (233), Angus 280k at £650 (232), Downpatrick Farmer Simmental 350k at £830, Poyntzpass Farmer Angus 384k at £740, Downpatrick Farmer Angus 310k at £700, Angus 280k at £650, Angus 262k at £610, Angus 298k at £600, Dromara Farmer Limousin 224k at £590, Portadown Farmer Angus 296k at £510, Dromara Farmer Blue 306k at £380,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Annaclone Farmer Simmental 878k at £1780, Castlewellan Farmer Angus 686k at £1140, Clough Farmer Friesian 592k at £980, Warrenpoint Farmer FCK 530k at £820, Ballynahinch Farmer Friesian 624k at £800, Friesian 660k at £700, Dromore Farmer Friesian 552k at £700, Ballynahinch Farmer Friesian 602k at £650, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 430k at £560, Castlewellan Farmer Blue 556k at £410,

Cow’s and Calves

Aghalee Farmer Simmental cow and Simmental Calf at £1860, Kilkeel Farmer Angus cow and Angus Calf at £1820, Angus Cow and Angus Calf at £1700, Lisburn Farmer Angus cow and Angus calf at £1400,

Springing Heifers

Katesbridge Farmer Hereford at £1220, Blue at £1200, Blue at £1160,

Store Heifers

Dromore Farmer Simmental 522k at £1270 (244), Poyntzpass Farmer Charolais 356k at £830 (233), Dromore Farmer Blonde 528k at £1230 (233), Blonde 550k at £1270 (231), Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 474k at £1090 (230), Dromore Farmer Blue 564k at £1290, Blonde 564k at £1280, Blonde 550k at £1270, Simmental 522k at £1270, Blonde 552k at £1260, Blonde 550k at £1240, Blonde 552k at £1240, Blonde 528k at £1230, Blonde 534k at £1200, Angus 568k at £1180,

Bullocks

Dromara Farmer Limousin 500k at £1370 (274), Limousin 468k at £1200 (257), Dromore Farmer Simmental 484k at £1230 (254), Lurgan Farmer Limousin 536k at £1360 (254), Dromore Farmer Blue 526k at £1330 (253), Dromore Farmer Blue 558k at £1370, Dromara Farmer Limousin 500k at £1370, Lurgan Farmer Limousin 536k at £1360, Dromore Farmer Blue 526k at £1330, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 544k at £1300, Dromore Farmer Simmental 548k at £1290, Simmental 516k at £1260, Simmental 484k at £1230, Simmental 530k at £1220, Dromara Farmer Limousin 468k at £1200, Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and Lambs selling to a lesser trade. Fat Ewes selling to a Lesser trade this week again. Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.83 a kilo for 13.9kg at £81, Fat ewes topped at £116 for a Texel Ewe from a Hilltown Farmer. More ewes over the £100 mark this week with plainer ewes from £50 to £80,

Spring lambs

Ballynahinch Farmer 30k at £130, Kilcoo Farmer 28k at £118, Poyntzpass Farmer 28kg at £117, 29kg at £116, Poyntzpass Farmer 28k at £116, Ballyward Farmer 23.1k at £116, Kilkeel Farmer 24kg at £116, Killinchy Farmer 26.1kg at £116, Katesbridge Farmer 24kg at £116, Cabra Farmer £25.3kg at £116,

FAT EWES

Hilltown farmer: £116, Kilkeel farmer: at £115, Armagh Farmer at £110, Poyntzpass Farmer at £109, Ballyward Farmer at £100, Cranfield Farmer at £100, Seaforde Farmer at £100, Dromore Farmer at £100, at £95, Dromara Farmer at £90,

Fat Rams

Poyntzpass Farmer £120, Hilltown Farmer £115, Mayobridge Farmer at £100,