Cows and calves sell to £1400 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The dropped calf section contained calves up to three months old.

Topped to £600 for Limousin bull calf for a Ballinaskeagh farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £785 for a 344k Aberdeen Angus bullock from Ballyward farmer.

Fat cows topped £1240 for 796k Hereford

Heifers topped 680k Charolais £1360.

Bullocks topped at £1320 for 678k Simmental.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballinaskeagh farmer Limousin at £600, Limousin £540, Belgian Blue £500, Shorthorn £485, Newry farmer Hereford £440, Aberdeen Angus £430, Corbet farmer Belgian Blue at £420, Dromara farmer Hereford at £410, Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £390, Ballinaskeagh farmer Shorthorn at £390 and Hilltown farmer Simmental £365.

Heifer calves

Ballinaskeagh farmer Belgian Blue at £450, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue at £450, Belgian Blue £445, Belgian Blue £430, Belgian Blue £400, Newry farmer Hereford at £375, Hereford £365, Hereford £365, Gilford farmer: Belgian Blue at £300 and Corbet farmer Belgian Blue at £290.

Weanling male calves

Mayobridge farmer Limousin 256k at £605 (237ppk), Ballinaskeagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 280k at £640 (229ppk), Aberdeen Angus 344k at £785 (228ppk), Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 210k at £470 (224ppk), Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 350k at £780 (223ppk), Ballinaskeagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 288k at £600 (208ppk), Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 344k at £785, Aberdeen Angus 350k at £780, Annaclone farmer Aberdeen Angus 394k at £780, Mayobridge farmer Simmental 330k at £665, Ballinaskeagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 280k at £640, Warrenpoint farmer Simmental 358k at £630, Ballinaskeagh farmer Limousin 310k at £620, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 256k at £605, Banbridge farmer Hereford 322k at £600 and Ballinaskeagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 328k at £600.

Weanling heifer calves

Castlewellan farmer Charolais 216k at £615 (285ppk), Mayobridge farmer Limousin 280k at £780 (279ppk), Limousin 278k at £645 (232ppk), Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 216k at £430 (199ppk), Aberdeen Angus 265k at £485 (183ppk), Mayobridge farmer Limousin 280k at £780, Annaclone farmer Aberdeen Angus 384k at £690, Aberdeen Angus 406k at £670, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 278k at £645, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 216k at £615, Annaclone farmer Aberdeen Angus 358k at £580 and Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 265k at £485, Aberdeen Angus 287k at £480.

Fat cows

Castlewellan farmer Stabiliser 702k at £1240 (177), Dromara farmer Hereford 796k at £1240 (156), Aberdeen Angus 716k at £1090 (153) and Banbridge farmer Fleckvieh 558k at £870 (148).

Breeding Bulls

Ballyward farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine £1640.

Cows and calves

Castlewellan farmer Stabiliser cow and Stabiliser calf at £1400, Stabiliser cow and Stabiliser calf at £1320 and Kilkeel farmer Limousin cow and Charolais calf at £1060, Simmental cow and Charolais calf at £1050.

Store heifers

Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 338k at £890 (264ppk), Hereford 358k at £840 (235ppk), Shorthorn 328k at £740 (226ppk), Jerrettspass farmer Aberdeen Angus 460k at £1020 (222ppk), Katesbridge farmer Limousin 498k at £1060 (213ppk), Jerrettspass farmer Charolais 378k at £800 (212ppk), Aberdeen Angus 364k at £770 (212ppk), Aberdeen Angus 432k at £900 (209ppk), Dromara farmer Charolais 680k at £1360, Charolais 650k at £1320, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 588k at £1190, Limousin 498k at £1060, Belgian Blue 554k at £1060, Jerrettspass farmer Aberdeen Angus 460k at £1020, Aberdeen Angus at 486k at £990, Katesbridge farmer Hereford 506k at £980, Hereford 490k at £970 and Jerrettspass farmer Limousin 462k at £960.

Bullocks

Lisburn farmer Limousin 362k at £810 (224ppk), Limousin 376k at £825 (220), Limousin 332k at £720 (217), Dromore farmer Hereford 270k at £560 (207ppk), Downpatrick farmer Limousin 482k at £990 (206ppk), Ballyward farmer Hereford 598k at £1200 (201ppk), Dromara farmer Limousin 678k at £1320 (195ppk), Dromara farmer Simmental 678k at £1320, Ballyward farmer Hereford 598k at £1200, Loughbrickland farmer Fleckvieh 564k at £1000, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 482k at £990, Lisburn farmer Limousin 376k at £825, Ballynahinch farmer Fleckvieh 480k at £810 and Lisburn farmer Limousin 362k at £810.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie

All buyers must wear face covering from now on while in the mart.

Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and lambs sell to a slightly easer trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

A Katesbridge farmer topped the sale at £4.85 a kilo for 20kg at £97.

Fat ewes topped at £166 for a Texel ewe from a Dromara farmer.

More ewes over the £125 mark this week with plainer ewes from £90 to £120 each.

Light lambs

Ballyward farmer 20k at £97, Kilkeel farmer: 20.7k at £96 and Newry farmer: 20.6k at £95.

Spring lambs

Ballynahinch farmer 25.2k at £112, Rathfriland farmer 30k at £110, Banbridge farmer 32k at £108, Newry farmer 29.4k at £107, Dromara farmer 23.6k at £107, Rathfriland farmer 28k at £107, Ballynahinch farmer 24.8k at £106, Dundonald farmer 22.4k at £105.5, Rathfriland farmer 23k at £105 and Tandragee farmer 23.1 at £105.

Fat ewes

Dromara farmer: £166, £148, Ballymartin farmer: £146, Dromore farmer: £144, Corbet farmer: £136, Castlewellan farmer: £132, Rathfriland farmer: £131, Whitecross farmer: £130, Ballyward farmer £130 and Rathfriland farmer £129.

Fat rams

Banbridge farmer £176, Caledon farmer £160 and Killyleagh farmer £150, £144, £135.

Ewes and lambs

Dromara farmer £250.

