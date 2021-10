Cows and calves sell to £1440 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 3 months old which topped to £770 for Shorthorn Heifer Calf for a Castlewellan farmer. Weanling calves sold to £980 for a 516k Hereford Bullock from Banbridge farmer. Fat cows topped £1240 for 800k Limousin, Cows and Calves topped £1440, Heifers topped 546k £1180 Simmental, Bullocks topped at £1420 for 588k Limousin,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Annaclone farmer Charolais at £595, Hereford at £530, Armagh farmer Shorthorn at £530, Castlewellan farmer Angus at £515, Annaclone farmer Stab at £510, Cabra farmer Blue at £500, Annaclone farmer Charolais at £500, Saintfield farmer Blue at £440, Blue at £440, Blue at £420,

Heifer Calves: Castlewellan farmer Shorthorn at £770, Annaclone farmer Blonde at £580, Annalong farmer Charolais at £510, Saintfield farmer Angus at £480, Angus at £440, Blue at £410, Newry farmer Simmental at £400, Saintfield farmer Blue at £365, Blue at £365, Newry farmer Simmental at £355,

WEANLING Male Calves: Waringstown farmer Hereford 232k at £710 (306ppk), Mayobridge farmer Angus 212k at £610 (288ppk), Lurgan farmer Charolais 228k at £650 (285ppk), Waringstown farmer Hereford 252k at £700 (278ppk), Lurgan farmer Charolais 234k at £650 (278ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 304k at £835 (275ppk), Lurgan farmer Charolais 258k at £690 (268ppk), Banbridge farmer Hereford 516k at £980, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 378k at £910, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 364k at £880, Hillsborough farmer Angus 370k at £875, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 364k at £855, Lisburn farmer Charolais 378k at £845, Lurgan farmer Charolais 320k at £840, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 304k at £835, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 392k at £830, Banbridge farmer Angus 384k at £830,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Rathfriland farmer Limousin 274k at £790 (288ppk), Limousin 296k at £790 (267ppk), Limousin 302k at £750 (249ppk), Lurgan farmer Limousin 298k at £730 (245ppk), Charolais 262k at £630 (241ppk), Charolais 254k at £600 (236ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 296k at £790, Limousin 274k at £790, Lisburn farmer Charolais 362k at £760, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 302k at £750, Limousin 326k at £730, Lurgan farmer Charolais 298k at £730, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 338k at £730, Limousin 336k at £720, Limousin 32k at £720, Lurgan farmer Charolais 292k at £682,

Fat Cows: Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Dromara farmer Limousin 800k at £1240, Kilkeel farmer Shorthorn 742k at £900, Shorthorn 620k at £840, Ballyward farmer Friesian 740k at £770,

Cow’s and Calves: Lisburn farmer Hereford cow & Charolais Calf at £1440, Ballyroney farmer Charolais cow & Charolais Calf at £1100,

Store Heifers: Castlewellan farmer Limousin 378k at £880 (233ppk), Rathfriland 420k at £970 (231ppk), Limousin 398k at £870 (219ppk), Limousin 434k at £940 (217ppk), Castlewellan farmer Simmental 546k at £1180 (216ppk), Hillsborough farmer Charolais 456k at £980 (215ppk), Castlewellan farmer Simmental 546k at £1180, Rathfriland farmer Angus 508k at £1150, Limousin 510k at £1050, Dromore farmer Charolais 516k at £1050, Ballyward farmer Limousin 496k at £1010, Castlewellan farmer Friesian 700k at £1000, Dromore farmer Charolais 488k at £1000, Ballyward farmer Limousin 510k at £1000, Dromore farmer Angus 558k at £1000, Ballyward farmer Charolais 522k at £980,

Bullocks: Rathfriland farmer Limousin 318k at £840 (265ppk), Ballymartin farmer Limousin 480k at £1200 (250ppk), Limousin 448k at £1090 (244ppk), Saintfield farmer Limousin 588k at £1420 (242ppk), Ballymartin farmer Limousin 466k at £11320 (241ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 380k at £900 (237ppk), Saintfield farmer Limousin 588k at £1420, Charolais 602k at £1380, Ballyward farmer Angus 574k at £1320, Saintfield farmer Limousin 582k at £1290, Hillsborough farmer Angus 594k at £1290, Hereford 676k at £1270, Angus 570k at £1260, Saintfield farmer Charolais 628k at £1240, Limousin 590k at £1230, Banbridge farmer Blue 584k at £1220,

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. A Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.50 a kilo for 18.2kg at £100, Fat ewes topped at £122 for a Texel Ewe from a Hilltown farmer. More ewes over the £115 mark this week with plainer ewes from £95 to £110 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Kilkeel farmer 18.2k at £100, Castlewellan farmer: 17.5k at £95.5, Dromore farmer 16kg at £87.

LAMBS: Ballyward farmer 30k at £122, Banbridge farmer 24.8k at £115, Rathfriland farmer 25.7k at £114.5, Saintfield farmer 25.5k at £114, Rathfriland farmer 24.8k at £114, Banbridge farmer 25k at £114, Tandragee farmer 25.3k at £112, Newry farmer 25k at £112, Rathfriland farmer 24.2kg at £112, Ballynahinch farmer 26.7kg at £111,

FAT EWES: Hilltown farmer: £122, Tandragee farmer: £117, Rathfriland farmer: £116, Rathfriland farmer: £115, Hilltown farmer: £114, Kilkeel farmer: £114, Rathfriland farmer: £114, Tandragee farmer £112, Bryansford farmer £111, Kilkeel farmer at £109,

FAT RAMS: Dromara farmer at £178, Rathfriland farmer at £100, Hilltown farmer at £126,