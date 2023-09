Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £560 for Hereford bull calf for a Annaclone farmer.

Weanling bull calves topped to £1200 for a 406kg from Castlewellan farmer.

Fat cows topped £1690 for 928k Aberdeen Angus.

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves topped £1920.

Heifers topped £1570 for 640k Belgian Blue.

Bullocks topped at £1860 for 740k Charolais.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Annaclone farmer Limousin £450, Hereford at £560, Castlewellan farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine at £550, Annaclone farmer Aberdeen Angus at £480, Rathfriland farmer Limousin at £470 and Dromore farmer Friesian at £430.

Heifer calves

Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue at £440, Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue at £380, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £350, Dromara farmer Limousin at £320, Belgian Blue at £320, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £300, Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue at £300, Hereford at £300, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £300 and Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £290.

Weanling male calves

Weanling male calves topped to £3.20 pence per kilo, Weanling calves sold to Super trade, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 406k at £1200, Charolais 418k at £1190, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 458k at £1150, Gilford farmer Aberdeen Angus 460k at £970, Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus 410k at £920, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 440k at £900, Aberdeen Angus 404k at £860, Dromara farmer Limousin 260k at £820 and Gilford farmer Aberdeen Angus 354k at £780, Aberdeen Angus 392k at £750.

Weanling heifer calves

Weanling heifers topped to £2.50 Pence per kilo, Ballyward farmer Hereford 458k at £890, Charolais 358k at £880, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 380k at £840, Lisnaget farmer Aberdeen Angus 430kg at £820, Ballyward farmer Hereford 372k at £810, Charolais 334k at £780, Lisnaget farmer Belgian Blue 346k at £730, Ballyward farmer Hereford 342k at £730 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 314k at £710, Aberdeen Angus 310k at £680.

Cows and calves

Dromara farmer Belgian Blue cow and Limousin calf at £1920.

Breeding bulls

Ballyward farmer Limousin at £1920.

Fat cows

Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 928kg at £1690, Scavra farmer Shorthorn 662k at £1300, Dromara farmer Limousin 630k at £970, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 630k at £960, Mayobridge farmer Belgian Blue 430k at £820 and Clough farmer Friesian 566k at £700.

Heifers

Heifers topped to £2.80 pence per kilo, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 640k at £1570, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 560k at £1500, Aberdeen Angus 560k at £1500, Charolais 560k at £1450, Dromore farmer Limousin 572k at £1440, Charolais 588k at £1440, Dromara farmer Hereford 520k at £1400, Newcastle farmer Limousin 570k at £1380, Dromore farmer Stabiliser 536k at £1340 and Newcastle farmer Limousin 602k at £1320.

Bullocks

Bullock topped to £3.40 pence per kilo, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 740k at £1860, Dromara farmer Simmental 636k at £1670, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 638k at £1660, Limousin 586k at £1640, Rathfriland farmer Fleckvieh 660k at £1620, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 588k at £1610, Gilford farmer Aberdeen Angus 636k at £1600, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 490k at £1600, Charolais 508k at £1580, Dromara farmer Charolais, 626k at £1580. Banbridge farmer Charolais 516k at £1500.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Large show of stock and store lambs selling to a flying trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.53 a kilo for 16.3kg at £90.

Fat ewes topped at £172.

More ewes over the £145 mark this week with plainer ewes from £100 to £135.

Lambs

Banbridge farmer 36k at £124, Dromara farmer 29k at £121, Ballyward farmer 29k at £121, Ballynahinch farmer 26.2k at £116, Hilltown farmer 25.2k at £113, Banbridge farmer 24.7k at £112. Ballynahinch farmer 24.5k at £112, Ballynahinch farmer 23.5k at £112, Newcastle farmer 23.5k at £111.50 and Banbridge farmer 25.6k at £110.

Fat ewes

Ballyward farmer at £172, Dromara farmer at £167, Spa farmer at £155, Mayobridge farmer at £142, Camlough farmer at £135, Ballyward farmer at £130, Rathfriland farmer at £129, Dromara farmer at £126. Dromara farmer at £126 and Rathfriland farmer at £124.

Fat rams

Camlough farmer at £136, Rathfriland farmer at £136 and Newcastle farmer at £130.

Breeding ewes

Dromore farmer £130, Newry farmer at £130 and at £128.

Breeding rams

Banbridge farmer at £225, Newry farmer at £210 and Castlewellan farmer at £195.