Cows and calves selling to a top of £2980 at at Rathfriland Co-op

Good show of cattle in town on Friday, with the dropped calf section was a roaring trade, contained calves up to six months old, topped to £880 for Belgian Blue bull calf for a Armagh farmer.

Weanling heifers calves topped to £1590 for a 394kg from a Castlewellan farmer.

Fat cows topped £2860 for 910kg Blonde d'Aquitaine.

Cows and calves topped at £2980.

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £1940 for 578kg Belgian Blue.

Bullocks topped at £2190 for 636kg Belgian Blue.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Armagh farmer Belgian Blue at £880, Angus at £855, Belgian Blue at £830, Banbridge farmer Simmental at £780, Warrenpoint farmer Angus at £770, Portaferry farmer Angus at £750 and Banbridge farmer Simmental at £720.

Heifer calves

Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £830, Portaferry farmer Angus at £700, Banbridge farmer Angus at £700, Armagh farmer Belgian Blue at £690, Dromoara farmer Angus at £670, Annalong farmer Hereford at £620 and Newry farmer Angus at £610.

Weanlings

Male calves

Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 324k at £1460, Belgian Blue 348k at £1440, Downpatrick farmer Charolais 354k at £1420, Dromara farmer Limousin 304k at £1400, Limousin 306k at £1360, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 382k at £1330, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 266k at £1290, Limousin 310k at £1290, Belgian Blue 288k at £1290 and Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 372k at £1280.

Weanling heifer calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 394k at £1590, Limousin 398k at £1510, Limousin 350k at £1490, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 322k at £1380, Simmental 290k at £1340, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 252k at £1090, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 318k at £1000, Newry farmer Limousin 256k at £900, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 354k at £900 and Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 268k at £890.

Fat cows

Castlewellan farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 910k at £2860, Ballyward farmer Limousin 744k at £2800, Kilcoo farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 746k at £2760, Ballyward farmer Limousin 758k at £2400, Kilcoo farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 712k at £2240, Tandragee farmer Simmental 644k at £1980, Gilford farmer Hereford 502k at £1880, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 714k at £1800 and Annalong farmer Friesian 764k at £1700, Friesian 750k at £1670.

Cows and calves

Rathfriland farmer Simmental cow and Charolais calf at £2980, Blonde d'Aquitaine cow and Charolais calf at £2700 and Newcastle farmer Holstein cow and Holstein calf at £1400.

Heifers

Newcastle farmer Belgian Blue 578k at £1940, Dromara farmer Limousin 538k at £1920, Collone farmer Angus 722k at £1890, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 482k at £1870, Dromara farmer Limousin 508k at £1810, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 528k at £1800, Dromara farmer Limousin 552k at £1800, Newcastle farmer Belgian Blue 562k at £1800, Belgian Blue 536k at £1700 and Annalong farmer Angus 544k at £1700.

Bullocks

Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 636k at £2190, Dromara farmer Limousin 576k at £2100, Newcastle farmer Belgian Blue 598k at £1980, Belgian Blue 594k at £1980, Newry farmer Belgian Blue 508k at £1810, Annalong farmer Angus 524k at £1800, Newry farmer Angus 476k at £1770, Annalong farmer Angus 520k at £1770, Annalong farmer Angus 520k at £1770, Newry farmer Charolais 440k at £1740 and Collone farmer Belgian Blue 500k at £1730.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie

Tuesday evening saw good show of sheep in town, fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Ballynahinch farmer topped the sale at £6.96 a kilo for 22kg at £153.

Fat ewes topped at £244.

More ewes over the £238 mark this week with plainer ewes from £208 to £236.

Spring lambs

Downpatrick farmer 23.8k at £159.50, Annaclone farmer 23.50k at £153.50, Ballynahinch farmer 22k at £153, Whitecross farmer 22.5k at £149, Rathfriland farmer 25.4k at £148.50, Banbridge farmer 26k at £147, Newry farmer 26.9k at £147, Katesbridge farmer 21.6k at £145.50 and Tandragee farmer 27k at £144, 21.7k at £144.

Hoggets

Banbridge farmer 30.4k at £177, Kilkeel farmer 33k at £148, Hilltown farmer 28k at £140 and Banbridge farmer 22.5k at £129.50.

Fat ewes

Portadown farmer at £244, Banbridge farmer at £244, Rathfriland farmer at £238, Newry farmer at £236, Hilltown farmer at £234, Kilkeel farmer at £230, Dromore farmer at £228, Hilltown farmer at £212, Dromara farmer at £212 and Newry farmer at £208.

Fat rams

Cabra farmer at £198, Kilkeel farmer at £182 and Dromore farmer at £172.