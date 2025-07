Cows and calves selling to a top of £3140 at Rathfriland Co-op

Good show of cattle in town last Friday, with the dropped calf section was a roaring trade, contained calves up to six months old, topped to £840 for Hereford calf for a Katesbridge farmer.

Weanling heifer calves topped to £1800 for a 458kg from a Ballynahinch farmer.

Fat cows Topped £1920 for 526kg, Saler.

Cows and calves topped at at £3140.

Rathfriland Mart

Dairy cows topped at £2040.

Heifers topped £2120 for 586kg Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £2470 for 746kg Simmental.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Katesbridge farmer Hereford at £840, Donaghadee farmer Aberdeen Angus at £830, Aberdeen Angus at £830, Aberdeen Angus at £815, Aberdeen Angus at £785, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus at £660 and Mayobridge farmer Hereford at £650, Aberdeen Angus at £650.

Heifer calves

Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £720, Aberdeen Angus at £720, Saintfield farmer Limousin at £710, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £710 and Donaghadee farmer Aberdeen Angus at £690.

Weanling

Male calves

Newry farmer Shorthorn 428k at £1540, Mayobridge farmer Belted Galloway 446k at £1420, Belted Galloway 404k at £1410, Castlewellan farmer Hereford 374k at £1350, Rostrevor farmer Limousin 354k at £1160, Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue 318k at £1100, Newcastle farmer Aberdeen Angus 312k at £980, Rostrevor farmer Charolais 276k at £980, Newcastle farmer Aberdeen Angus 286k at £950 and Rostrevor farmer Limousin 256k at £930.

Weanling heifer calves

Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 458k at £1800, Charolais 406k at £1760, Charolais 420k at £1610, Charolais 368k at £1520, Charolais 398k at £1510, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 404k at £1500, Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 406k at £1460, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 388k at £1340, Ballyward farmer Charolais 376k at £1260 and Dromara farmer Hereford 398k at £1200,

Fat cows

Ballymartin farmer Saler 526k at £1920, Aghalee farmer Charolais 648k at £1880, Annalong farmer Simmental 648k at £1810, Dromore farmer Friesian 714k at £1740, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 730k at £1710, Annalong farmer Hereford 528k at £1590, Ballyward farmer Limousin 476k at £1200, Dromara farmer Holstein 570k at £1095 and Annalong farmer Friesian 610k at £1050.

Cows and calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin cow and Charolais calf at £3140 and Hereford cow and Limousin calf at £2020.

Dairy cows

Katesbridge farmer Holstein at £2040, Friesian at £1820 and Friesian at £1740.

Heifers

Dromore farmer Limousin 586k at £2120, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 732k at £2100, Dromore farmer Limousin 536k at £1960, Newcastle farmer Saler 520k at £1880, Dromore farmer Limousin 444k at £1850, Charolais 558k at £1750, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 400k at £1720, Newcastle farmer Saler 468k at £1700, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 524k at £1670 and Castlewellan farmer Lincoln Red 484k at £1390.

Bullocks

Dromara farmer Simmental 746k at £2470, Aberdeen Angus 694k at £2260, Charolais 692k at £2240, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 572k at £2200, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 654k at £2100, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 546k at £2060, Dromara farmer Limousin 658k at £2000 and Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 460k at £1960, Belgian Blue 502k at £1880, Belgian Blue 478k at £1860.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of sheep in town.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £6.63 a kilo for 20kg at £132.50.

Fat ewes topped at £206.

More ewes over the £190 mark this week with plainer ewes from £152 to £180.

Spring lambs

Loughgilly farmer 26.7k at £149, Gilford farmer 27k at £147, Kilkeel farmer 25.8k at £145, Hilltown farmer 25.6k at £145, Ballymartin farmer 29k at £145, Legananny farmer 25.3k at £145, Kilcoo farmer 24k at £145, Lisburn farmer 26.5k at £145 Kilcoo farmer 28k at £145 and Ballynahinch farmer 24.6 at £145.

Fat ewes

Hilltown farmer at £206, Katesbridge farmer at £190, Rathfriland farmer at £180, Loughgilly farmer at £176, Markethill farmer at £170, Castlewellan farmer at £160, Kilcoo farmer at £160, Gilford farmer at £160, Hilltown farmer at £154 and Markethill farmer at £152.

Fat rams

Katesbridge farmer at £190 and Maralin farmer at £140.