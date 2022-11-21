This week cows and calves sold to £1300 for Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf.

Heavy male weanlings sold to £1160 for a 535kg Aberdeen Angus (£217).

Lighter ones sold to £290 per 100kg for a 200kg Charolais to £580.

Strong weanling heifers sold to £1190 for a 590kg Hereford (£202) with lighter ones to £288 per 100kg for a 210kg Charolais to £605.

Cows and calves

Derrylin producer Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf to £1300 and Shorthorn cow with Shorthorn. Heifer calf to £1120.

Weanling steers and bulls

Fivemiletown producer 535kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£217); Rosslea producer 380kg Charolais to £940. Derrylin producer 460kg Hereford to £890, 400kg Hereford to £780 and 420kg Hereford to £730. Newtownbutler producer 410kg Limousin to £845, 380kg Limousin to £800 and 315kg Limousin to £600. Rosslea producer 315kg Limousin to £745. Derrylin producer 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £605, 215kg Aberdeen Angus to £565, 200kg Aberdeen Angus to £560, 210kg Aberdeen Angus to £555, and 225kg Aberdeen Angus to £540. Garrison producer 200kg Charolais to £580 (£290) and 170kg Charolais to £470. Garrison producer 240kg Charolais to £570.

Weanling heifers

Fivemiletown producer 590kg Hereford to £1190 (£202) and 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £910. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £855, 420kg Charolais to £850, 385kg Charolais to £830, 350kg Charolais to £785, 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £770, 315kg Charolais to £735 and 310kg Charolais to £660. Rosslea producer 370kg Limousin to £785 350kg Simmental to £760, and 340kg Limousin to £760. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Limousin to £695. Tempo producer 210kg Charolais to £605 (£288) and 195kg Charolais to £550. Garrison producer 250kg Charolais to £590. And 215kg Shorthorn. to £515. Garrison producer 180kg Charolais to £520 and 170kg Simmental to £415.

