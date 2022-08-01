Cows and calves selling to £1350 at Lisnaskea

This week cows and calves sold to £1350 for a Shorthorn cow with bull calf.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1100 for a 420kg Limousin with a 410kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1090.

Smaller sorts sold to £940 for a 325kg Charolais (£289).

Weanling heifers sold to £990 for a 490kg Hereford with a 440kg Charolais to £940.

Smaller sorts sold to £760 for a 330kg Charolais.

Sample prices

Cows and calves

Knockaraven producer £1350 for Shorthorn cow with bull calf.

Weanling steers and bulls

Enniskillen producer 420kg Limousin to £1100 (£262) 410kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1090 (£266) and 400kg Limousin to £990. Springfield producer 450kg Blonde d’Aquitaine top £990, 390kg Limousin to £990, and 355kg Charolais to £780. Newtownbutler producer 325kg Charolais to £940 (£289) Lisnaskea producer 445kg Shorthorn to £810, 410kg Shorthorn to £790, and 435kg Belted Galloway to £730. Florencecourt producer 320kg Limousin to £805 and 315kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £740.

Weanling heifers

Magheraveely producer 490kg Hereford to £990, and 440kg Charolais to £940. Newtownbutler producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £845 and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £705. Bellanaleck producer 330kg Charolais to £760, 460kg Holstein to £600 and 245kg Hereford to £370. Newtownbutler producer 275kg Charolais to £720. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Belted Galloway to £680 and 330kg Shorthorn to £565. Derrylin producer 320kg Limousin to £670, 295kg Limousin to £565, 300kg Limousin to £510 and 280kg Limousin to £510.