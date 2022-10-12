Cows and calves selling to £1350 at Lisnaskea

This week cows and calves sold to £1350 for a cull calf.

Heavy steers sold to £950 for a 600kg Friesian and 475kg Hereford to £900.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £900 for a 435kg Limousin with a 355kg Limousin to £890 smaller ones sold to £288 per 100kg for a 255kg Charolais to £735.

Weanling heifers sold to £760 for a 310kg Charolais with a 245kg Simmental to £705 and a 260kg Limousin to £745.

Sample prices

Cows and calves

Derrylin producer £1350 for a Simmental cow with Limousin bull calf.

Heavy steers

Newtownbutler producer 600kg Friesian to £950,475kg Hereford to £900, 540kg Friesian to £860 and 540kg Friesian to £840.

Weanling steers and bulls

Innishmore producer 435kg Limousin to £900. Rosslea producer 355kg Limousin to £890, 290kg Limousin to £770, 295kg Limousin to £760 and 240kg Limousin to £475. Newtownbutler producer 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £810, 255kg Charolais to £735 (£288) and 215kg Brb. to £510. Derrylin producer 300kg Charolais to £805 and 280kg Charolais to £735. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Limousin to £770, 310kg Limousin to £670, 310kg Simmental to £650 and 275kg Simmental to £590. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £760. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £750. Garrison producer 280kg Charolais to £670 and 330kg Limousin to £660.

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £760 and 245kg Simmental to £705 (£288) Rosslea producer 260kg Limousin to £745 (£287) 280kg Limousin to £670 and 215kg Limousin to £540. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Charolais to £625 and 295kg Charolais to £580. Derrylin producer 260kg Charolais to £600 and 280kg Charolais to £560. Lisnaskea producer 275kg Limousin to £545 and 245kg Limousin to £350. Derrylin producer 265kg Limousin to £525. Garrison producer 270kg Limousin to £495 and 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £440. Corranny producer 205kg Charolais to £420.