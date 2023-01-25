This week cows and calves sold to £1400.

Weanling males sold to £1260 for a 495kg Limousin (£254) with a 420kg Limousin selling to £1260 (£300) and selling to a high of £341 per 100kg for a 290kg Charolais to £990.

Strong weanling heifers sold to £1260 for a 560kg Limousin (£225) with a 515kg Limousin to £1140 and a 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 smaller ones sold to a high of £295 per 100kg .

Cows and calves

Lisnaskea producer £1400 for Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf.

Weanling steers and bulls

Macken producer 495kg Limousin to £1260, 420kg Limousin to £1260 (£300) 360kg Limousin to £1130 (£314) 395kg Limousin to £1060 and 375kg Limousin to £950. Lisnaskea producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1240 (£248) 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £1005 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £900, 295kg Aberdeen Angus to £820, 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £805, and 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £620. Garrison producer 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1120 (£273) and 370kg Charolais to £1110 (£300); Newtownbutler producer 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050, 415kg Aberdeen Angus to £1030, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000, 380kg Limousin to £870, 360kg Charolais to £820, 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £810, 285kg Charolais to £790, and 260kg Charolais to £740. Fivemiletown producer 345kg Charolais to £1000 (£290) 290kg Charolais to £990 (£341) 365kg Charolais to £950, 355kg Limousin to £920, 325kg Charolais to £880 and 280kg Charolais to £765. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Limousin to £935, 355kg Limousin to £865, and 320kg Limousin to £780. Derrylin producer 335kg Limousin to £870 and 255kg Limousin to £640. Fivemiletown producer 370kg Limousin to £840, 330kg Limousin to £770, 335kg Charolais to £740, and 310kg Belgian Blue to £710. Fivemiletown producer 240kg Charolais to £780 (£325) and 220kg Charolais to £710 (£323) and Derrylin producer 350kg Limousin to £840 and 280kg Limousin to £740.

Weanling heifers

Macken producer 560kg Limousin to £1260, 380kg Limousin to £990, and 350kg Limousin to £970. Rosslea producer 480kg Limousin to £1200 (£250) 515kg Limousin to £1140, 385kg Limousin to £980, 340kg Limousin to £930, 330kg Limousin to £890, and 330kg Limousin to £850. Newtownbutler producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 and 355kg Hereford to £850. Garrison producer 380kg Charolais to £1050 and 215kg Limousin to £605. Fivemiletown producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £905 and 330kg Limousin to £770. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £855, 295kg Charolais to £790 and 280kg Charolais to £730. Fivemiletown producer 275kg Charolais to £810 (£295) and 220kg Charolais to £640. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £780, 315kg Limousin to £750, 310kg Charolais to £730, 320kg Charolais to £725, 310kg Charolais to £705 and 285kg Charolais to £690. Newtownbutler producer 305kg Limousin to £770 and 280kg Limousin to £720. Derrylin producer 290kg Charolais to £760, 245kg Limousin to £600 and 225kg Limousin to £565.