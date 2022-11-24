This week cows and calves sold to £1400.

Store cattle sold to £1260 for a 490kg Limousin (£257) with a 465kg Charolais to £1200 (£258).

Weanling males sold to £970 for a 390kg Charolais smaller sorts to £625 for a 240kg Aberdeen Angus.

Livestock Markets

Weanling heifers sold to £1050 for a 465kg Limousin with a 390kg Limousin to £1020 (£262) smaller ones to £655 for a 265kg Limousin.

Sample prices

Cows and calves

Fivemiletown producer Charolais cow with Limousin heifer calf to £1400.

Store and weanling males

Lisnaskea producer 490kg Limousin to £1260 (£257) and 465kg Charolais to £1200 (£258) Magheraveely producer 510kg Charolais to £1190 and 360kg Charolais to £900. Newtownbutler producer 465kg Charolais to £1160, 490kg Charolais to £1150, 465kg Charolais to £1070, 460kg Charolais to £960 and 420kg Charolais to £900. Belturbet producer 390kg Charolais to £970 and 330kg Limousin to £815. Newtownbutler producer 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, and 375kg Hereford to £690. Derrylin producer 340kg Limousin to £660, 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £625 and 155kg Limousin to £400. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £540. Derrylin producer 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £500. Garrison producer 205kg Charolais to £440 and 200kg Charolais to £400.

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 465kg Charolais to £1050(£226) Newtownbutler producer 390kg Limousin to £1020 (£262) Derrylin producer 440kg Limousin to £940, 400kg Simmental to £745 and 320kg Limousin to £580. Corranny producer 410kg Limousin to £830. Derrylin producer 265kg Limousin to £655 and 150kg Limousin to £300. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Limousin to £640, 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £615 and 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £600. Derrylin producer 235kg Aberdeen Angus to £540, 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £540, 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £510 and 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £510. Derrylin producer 210kg Aberdeen Angus to £430 and 220kg Galloway to £430.

