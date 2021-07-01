Cows and calves selling to £1460 at Lisnaskea Mart

This week cows and calves sold to £1460 twice for cows with bull calves.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £990 for a 420kg Limousin with a 340kg Simmental selling to £825.

Weanling heifers sold to £845 for a 410kg Charolais with an £830 for a 285kg Charolais.

Sample prices

Cows and calves

Newtownbutler producer £1460 for Hereford cow with Charolais bull calf. Lisnaskea producer £1460 for Hereford cow with Belgian Blue bull calf, £1280 for Hereford cow with Hereford heifer calf and £1100 for Hereford cow with Charolais bull calf. Maguiresbridge producer £1440 for Charolais cow with Charolais bull calf.

Weanling steers and bulls

Magheraveely producer 420kg Limousin to £990, 465kg Limousin to £905, 375kg Limousin to £890 and 340kg Simmental to £825. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Limousin to £845. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £810. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £550, 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £510 x 2 and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £505.

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 410kg Charolais to £845, 350kg Charolais to £785, 360kg Charolais to £750 and 325kg Charolais to £725. Brookeborough producer 285kg Charolais to £830 and 300kg Charolais to £720. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Charolais to £720.