Cows and calves selling to £1580 at Lisnaskea Mart, excellent prices throughout
This week cows and calves sold to £1580 and £1400.
Strong males sold to £1450 for a 545Kg Charolais (£266).
Med weights sold to £1080 for a 400kg Charolais with smaller ones selling to £350 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £1150 with a 255kg to £870 (£341).
Strong weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 520kg Limousin.
Med weights sold to £1170 for a 470 Charolais, smaller sorts sold to £890 for a 300kg Charolais with a 215kg Belgian Blue to £670 (£312).
Sample prices
Cows and calves
Kinawley producer £1580 for Simmental cow with Limousin bull and £1380 for Hereford cow with Limousin bull. Newtownbutler producer £1400, £1150 and £1110 for Limousin cows with heifer calves and £1060 for Friesisian cow with Limousin heifer. Rosslea producer £1360 for Simmental cow with Simmental bull.
Store and weanling steers and bulls
Brookeborough producer 545kg Charolais to £1450 (£266) Omagh producer 460kg Simmental to £1200, 400kg Charolais to £1080 and 455kg Simmental to £1060. Rosslea producer 320kg Charolais to £1120 (£350) Lisnaskea producer 400kg Limousin to £1060, 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £930, 340kg Charolais to £910 and 245kg Aberdeen Angus to £840 (£343) Lisnaskea producer 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1040, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £880. Fivemiletown producer 335kg Charolais to £965, 330kg Charolais to £880, 265kg Charolais to £680 and 265kg Charolais to £620. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £950 (£317) and 335kg Charolais to £940. Clogher producer 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. Magheraveely producer 360kg Simmental to £910 and 255kg Limousin to £870 (£341) Lisnaskea producer 360kg Simmental to £890. Rosslea producer 260kg Limousin to £820 (£315) 260kg Limousin to £790 (£304) 240kg Limousin to £790 (£329) 270kg Belgian Blue to £740 and 215kg Limousin to £600. Rosslea producer 325kg Charolais to £800, 265kg Charolais to £780, 290kg Charolais to £640, 240kg Charolais to £640 and 240kg Simmental to £610. Newtownbutler producer 240kg Limousin to £780 (£308) 220kg Limousin to £680 (£309) 270kg Simmental to £660, and 235kg Limousin to £630. Derrylin producer 280kg Hereford to £630, 285kg Hereford to £595, 235kg Hereford to £525, and 225kg Hereford to £465. Derrylin producer 280kg Simmental to £620. Lisbellaw producer 285kg Limousin to £570.
Store and weanling heifers
Omagh producer 520kg Limousin to £1200. Fivemiletown producer 470kg Charolais to £1170, 495kg Charolais to £1110 and 455kg Charolais to £1080. Brookeborough producer 470kg Limousin to £1130. Florencecourt producer 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060 and 520kg Hereford to £920. Brookeborough producer 360kg Limousin to £970, 340kg Charolais to £760 and 295kg Limousin to £700. Rosslea producer 375kg Limousin to £900. Newtownbutler 300kg Charolais to £890 (£297) and 270kg Charolais to £780. Lisnaskea producer 375kg Simmental to £880, 330kg Limousin to £740, 310kg Simmental to £710 and 260kg Charolais Fintona producer 350kg Charolais to £880, 370kg Limousin to £820, 320kg Charolais to £800 and 310kg Charolais to £800 x 2. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Limousin to £810 and 285kg Limousin to £660. Florencecourt producer 355kg Limousin to £800. Lisnaskea producer 325kg Limousin to £800 and 285kg Limousin to £640. Lisnaskea producer 285kg Charolais to £800. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Limousin to £760, 320kg Limousin to £720 and 305kg Limousin to £610. Magheraveely producer 260kg Limousin to £730. Magheraveely producer 260kg Limousin to £730. Rosslea producer 215kg Belgian Blue to £670 and 240kg Limousin to £560. Fivemiletown producer 345kg Shorthorn to £470, 340kg Shorthorn to £470 and 315kg Shorthorn to £460. Lisbellaw producer 250kg Limousin to £530.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition.