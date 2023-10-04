Cows and calves selling to £1580 at Lisnaskea Mart, excellent prices throughout

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week cows and calves sold to £1580 and £1400.

Strong males sold to £1450 for a 545Kg Charolais (£266).

Med weights sold to £1080 for a 400kg Charolais with smaller ones selling to £350 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £1150 with a 255kg to £870 (£341).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Strong weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 520kg Limousin.

Med weights sold to £1170 for a 470 Charolais, smaller sorts sold to £890 for a 300kg Charolais with a 215kg Belgian Blue to £670 (£312).

Sample prices

Cows and calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kinawley producer £1580 for Simmental cow with Limousin bull and £1380 for Hereford cow with Limousin bull. Newtownbutler producer £1400, £1150 and £1110 for Limousin cows with heifer calves and £1060 for Friesisian cow with Limousin heifer. Rosslea producer £1360 for Simmental cow with Simmental bull.

Store and weanling steers and bulls

Brookeborough producer 545kg Charolais to £1450 (£266) Omagh producer 460kg Simmental to £1200, 400kg Charolais to £1080 and 455kg Simmental to £1060. Rosslea producer 320kg Charolais to £1120 (£350) Lisnaskea producer 400kg Limousin to £1060, 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £930, 340kg Charolais to £910 and 245kg Aberdeen Angus to £840 (£343) Lisnaskea producer 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1040, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £880. Fivemiletown producer 335kg Charolais to £965, 330kg Charolais to £880, 265kg Charolais to £680 and 265kg Charolais to £620. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £950 (£317) and 335kg Charolais to £940. Clogher producer 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. Magheraveely producer 360kg Simmental to £910 and 255kg Limousin to £870 (£341) Lisnaskea producer 360kg Simmental to £890. Rosslea producer 260kg Limousin to £820 (£315) 260kg Limousin to £790 (£304) 240kg Limousin to £790 (£329) 270kg Belgian Blue to £740 and 215kg Limousin to £600. Rosslea producer 325kg Charolais to £800, 265kg Charolais to £780, 290kg Charolais to £640, 240kg Charolais to £640 and 240kg Simmental to £610. Newtownbutler producer 240kg Limousin to £780 (£308) 220kg Limousin to £680 (£309) 270kg Simmental to £660, and 235kg Limousin to £630. Derrylin producer 280kg Hereford to £630, 285kg Hereford to £595, 235kg Hereford to £525, and 225kg Hereford to £465. Derrylin producer 280kg Simmental to £620. Lisbellaw producer 285kg Limousin to £570.

Store and weanling heifers

Omagh producer 520kg Limousin to £1200. Fivemiletown producer 470kg Charolais to £1170, 495kg Charolais to £1110 and 455kg Charolais to £1080. Brookeborough producer 470kg Limousin to £1130. Florencecourt producer 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060 and 520kg Hereford to £920. Brookeborough producer 360kg Limousin to £970, 340kg Charolais to £760 and 295kg Limousin to £700. Rosslea producer 375kg Limousin to £900. Newtownbutler 300kg Charolais to £890 (£297) and 270kg Charolais to £780. Lisnaskea producer 375kg Simmental to £880, 330kg Limousin to £740, 310kg Simmental to £710 and 260kg Charolais Fintona producer 350kg Charolais to £880, 370kg Limousin to £820, 320kg Charolais to £800 and 310kg Charolais to £800 x 2. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Limousin to £810 and 285kg Limousin to £660. Florencecourt producer 355kg Limousin to £800. Lisnaskea producer 325kg Limousin to £800 and 285kg Limousin to £640. Lisnaskea producer 285kg Charolais to £800. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Limousin to £760, 320kg Limousin to £720 and 305kg Limousin to £610. Magheraveely producer 260kg Limousin to £730. Magheraveely producer 260kg Limousin to £730. Rosslea producer 215kg Belgian Blue to £670 and 240kg Limousin to £560. Fivemiletown producer 345kg Shorthorn to £470, 340kg Shorthorn to £470 and 315kg Shorthorn to £460. Lisbellaw producer 250kg Limousin to £530.