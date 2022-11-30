Cows and calves selling to £1600 and bullocks to £1200 at Lisnaskea Mart

This week store bullocks sold to £1200 for a 495Kg Charolais (£242).

Cows and calves sold to £1600.

Advertisement

Weanling males sold to £1055 for a 450kg Charolais and a 340kg Charolais sold to £920. Weanling heifers sold to £745 for a 230kg Charolais (£324) with a 250kg Limousin to £625. Sample prices

Livestock Markets

Cows and calves

Lisnaskea producer Charolais cow with Simmental bull to £1600 Magheraveely producer Aberdeen Angus cow with Hereford heifer calf to £1300.

Advertisement

Store and weanling males

Newtownbutler producer 495kg Charolais to £1200 (£242) and 485kg Charolais to £1100 (£227) Rosslea producer 450kg Charolais to £1055. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £920, 335kg Charolais to £850, 340kg Charolais to £820, 340kg Charolais to £800, 335kg Charolais to £785, 350kg Charolais to £690, 330kg Charolais to £650, and 305kg Charolais to £650. Newtownbutler producer 410kg Shorthorn beef to £875, 390kg Shorthorn beef to £870, and 435kg Shorthorn beef to £865. Rosslea producer 360kg Charolais to £785.Newtownbutler producer 395kg Hereford to £750. Derrylin producer 300kg Limousin to £735, 275kg Limousin to £640 and 290kg Limousin to £610. Newtownbutler producer 285kg Charolais to £720 and 240kg Saler to £490.

Advertisement

Weanling heifers

Lisnaskea producer 230kg Charolais to £745 (£324) Derrylin producer 275kg Limousin to £650, 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £530, 265kg Limousin to £490. And 230kg Limousin to £370. Newtownbutler producer 250kg Limousin to £625 and 265kg Limousin to £590. Magheraveely producer 335kg Hereford to £625. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Charolais to £570, 270kg Charolais to £500, 270kg Charolais to £450 and 210kg Charolais to £420.

Advertisement