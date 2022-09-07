News you can trust since 1963
Cows and calves selling to £1600 at Lisnaskea

A much larger entry presented for sale on Tuesday 6th September at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales returned a good steady demand for all sorts with lots more stock required.

By Darryl Armitage
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 1:17 pm

This week cows and calves sold to £1600 for Simmental cow with bull calf.

Heavy steers sold to £1480 for a 540kg Charolais (£274).

Heavy heifers sold to £1300 for a 510kg Charolais (£255).

Weanling males sold to £1000 for a 430kg Aberdeen Angus.

Weanling heifers sold to £1010 for a 460kg Simmental.

Sample prices;

Cows and calves

Maguiresbridge producer £1600 for Limousin cow with bull calf. Omagh producer £1400 for Simmental cow with bull calf.

Heavy steers

Newtownbutler producer

540kg Charolais to £1480 (£274) and 550kg Charolais to £1300 (£238).

Heavy heifers

Newtownbutler producer 510kg Charolais to £1300 (£255) 505kg Charolais to £1210 (£240) and 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. Maguiresbridge producer 525kg Charolais to £1300 (£248) 500kg Charolais to £1270 (£254) and 460kg Charolais to £1110 (£241).

Weanling steers and bulls

Lisnaskea producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000. Newtownbutler producer 500kg Limousin to £1000, 390kg Limousin to £900 and 465kg Limousin to £860. Derrylin producer 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £980, 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £860, 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £820 and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £760. Rosslea producer 400kg Charolais to £900, and 345kg Chars to £805 twice. Enniskillen producer 375kg Charolais to £860 and 325kg Hereford to £600. Derrylin producer 265kg Limousin to £670 and 340kg Limousin to £650. Magheraveely producer 325kg Charolais to £640.

Weanling heifers

Derrylin producer 460kg Simmental to £1010 and 430kg Simmental to £800. Lisbellaw producer 400kg Limousin to £950 and 360kg Charolais to £910. Newtownbutler producer 465kg Charolais to £940, 425kg Charolais to £940, 365kg Limousin to £910, 320kg Limousin to £860, and 350kg Limousin to £810. Omagh producer 405kg Charolais to £720. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £705 x 2. Derrylin producer 300kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £540. Magheraveely producer 300kg Charolais to £500 and 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £500.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply a growing demand from online and ringside competition.

Aberdeen AngusSimmentalLisnaskea