Cows and calves selling to £1600 at Lisnaskea

This week cows and calves sold to £1600 for Simmental cow with bull calf.

Heavy steers sold to £1480 for a 540kg Charolais (£274).

Heavy heifers sold to £1300 for a 510kg Charolais (£255).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weanling males sold to £1000 for a 430kg Aberdeen Angus.

Weanling heifers sold to £1010 for a 460kg Simmental.

Sample prices;

Cows and calves

Maguiresbridge producer £1600 for Limousin cow with bull calf. Omagh producer £1400 for Simmental cow with bull calf.

Heavy steers

Newtownbutler producer

540kg Charolais to £1480 (£274) and 550kg Charolais to £1300 (£238).

Heavy heifers

Newtownbutler producer 510kg Charolais to £1300 (£255) 505kg Charolais to £1210 (£240) and 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. Maguiresbridge producer 525kg Charolais to £1300 (£248) 500kg Charolais to £1270 (£254) and 460kg Charolais to £1110 (£241).

Weanling steers and bulls

Lisnaskea producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000. Newtownbutler producer 500kg Limousin to £1000, 390kg Limousin to £900 and 465kg Limousin to £860. Derrylin producer 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £980, 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £860, 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £820 and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £760. Rosslea producer 400kg Charolais to £900, and 345kg Chars to £805 twice. Enniskillen producer 375kg Charolais to £860 and 325kg Hereford to £600. Derrylin producer 265kg Limousin to £670 and 340kg Limousin to £650. Magheraveely producer 325kg Charolais to £640.

Weanling heifers

Derrylin producer 460kg Simmental to £1010 and 430kg Simmental to £800. Lisbellaw producer 400kg Limousin to £950 and 360kg Charolais to £910. Newtownbutler producer 465kg Charolais to £940, 425kg Charolais to £940, 365kg Limousin to £910, 320kg Limousin to £860, and 350kg Limousin to £810. Omagh producer 405kg Charolais to £720. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £705 x 2. Derrylin producer 300kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £540. Magheraveely producer 300kg Charolais to £500 and 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £500.