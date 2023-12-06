Cows and calves selling to £1620 and £1450 at Lisnaskea Mart
This week cows and calves sold to £1620 and £1450.
Weanling males sold to a top of £1170 for a 420kg Limousin (£278) to a high of £318 per 100kg for a 310kg Charolais to £985 with a 320kg Charolais to £980 (£306).
Weanling heifers sold to £1150 for a 455kg Aberdeen Angus (£253) with a 370kg Charolais to £1140 (£308) and selling to £344 per 100kg for a 250kg Charolais to £860.
Sample prices
Suckler cows and calves
Monea producer Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf to £1620 and an Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf to £1450. Derrylin producer £1240 for Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf to £1240.
Store and weanling steers and bulls
Rosslea producer 420kg Limousin to £1170 (£278) and 500kg Limousin to £1040. Derrylin producer 405kg Charolais to £1050 and 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000.Maguiresbridge producer 390kg Belgian Blue to £1050, 435kg Belgian Blue to £960, 420kg Belgian Blue to £850, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £790, 370kg Belgian Blue to £670 and 335kg Belgian Blue to £660. Fivemiletown producer 430kg Limousin to £1000 and 330kg Limousin to £930. Maguiresbridge producer 310kg Charolais to £985 (£318) 360kg Charolais to £885, 350kg Charolais to £800 and 270kg Charolais to £770. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £980 (£306) 350kg Charolais to £900 and 280kg Charolais to £780. Enniskillen producer 260kg Limousin to £765. Rosslea producer 245kg Limousin to £760 (£310) and 320kg Limousin to £745. Derrylin producer 260kg Limousin to £650 and 190kg Aberdeen Angus to £430. Derrylin producer 290kg Hereford to £640 and 285kg Hereford to £635. Derrylin producer 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £620 x 2
Store and weanling heifers
Derrylin producer 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£253) 435kg Charolais to £1040, and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £960. Rosslea producer 370kg Charolais to £1140 (£308) and £175kg Aberdeen Angus to £250 x 2 Rosslea producer 360kg Charolais to £970, 340kg Charolais to £790, 220kg Limousin to £550 and 230kg Belgian Blue to £500. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £950 (£317) and 250kg Charolais to £860 (£344); Derrylin producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £910, 360kg Charolais to £900, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £850 and 340kg Limousin to £710. Enniskillen producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £870. Maguiresbridge producer 270kg Charolais to £750. Derrylin producer 225kg Charolais to £720 (£320) and 215kg Aberdeen Angus to £450. Derrylin producer 280kg Limousin to £560, 255kg Limousin to £535, 250kg Limousin to £450 and 190kg Limousin to £370. Derrylin producer 260kg Limousins to £540 x 2
