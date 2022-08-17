Cows and calves selling to £1700 at Rathfriland

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dropped calf section contained calves up to one months old.

Topped to £590 for Charolais, bull calf for a Banbridge farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £760 for a 390k Aberdeen Angus bull from Donaghcloney farmer.

Fat cows topped £1290 for 776k Friesian.

Cows and calves topped £1700.

Heifers topped £1410 for 670k Hereford.

Bullocks topped at £1470 for 568k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Katesbridge farmer Charolais at £590, Aberdeen Angus at £430, Newry farmer Simmental at £300, Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus at £200, Aberdeen Angus at £190, Newry farmer Simmental at £185, Castlewellan farmer Hereford at £175, Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus at £160, Newry farmer Simmental at £160 and Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue at £155,

Heifer calves

Hilltown farmer Charolais at £460, Katesbridge farmer Charolais at £420, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £280, Cabra farmer Aberdeen Angus at £170, Castlewellan farmer Hereford at £150, Hereford at £150, Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus at £140, Aberdeen Angus at £135, Aberdeen Angus at £130 and Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue at £115.

Weanling male calves

Donaghcloney farmer Aberdeen Angus 390k at £760, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 330k at £7400, Ballymartin farmer Belgian Blue 290k at £675, Belgian Blue 316k at £675, Belgian Blue 250k at £660, Belgian Blue 304k at £620, Belgian Blue 268k at £600 and Rathfriland farmer Friesian 372k at £575, Friesian 315k at £565, Friesian 315k at £565.

Weanling heifer calves

Ballymartin farmer Belgian Blue 292k at £600, Newry farmer Belgian Blue 348k at £580, Ballymartin farmer Belgian Blue 250k at £505 and Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 196k at £395, Aberdeen Angus 188k at £350.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Katesbridge farmer Friesian 776k at £1290, Friesian 692k at £980 and Waringstown farmer Shorthorn 646k at £970, Shorthorn 630k at £940.

Cows and calves

Lurgan farmer Simmental cow and Limousin calf at £1700, Aberdeen Angus cow and Limousin calf at £1410, Simmental cow and Limousin calf at £1350 and Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1280.

Store heifers

Waringstown farmer Hereford 670k at £1410, Hereford 604k at £1280, Ballyward farmer Simmental 554k at £1150 and Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 404k at £690, Aberdeen Angus 304k at £500.

Bullocks

Lurgan farmer Limousin 568k at £1470, Charolais 588k at £1440, Belgian Blue 586k at £1420, Banbridge farmer Friesian 668k at £1320, Lurgan farmer Charolais 534k at £1200, Banbridge farmer Friesian 628k at £1180, Dromara farmer Hereford 568k at £1170, Hereford 584k at £1120 and Hilltown farmer Hereford 578k at £1100, Friesian 602k at £1100.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Strangford farmer topped the sale at £5.83 a kilo for 12kg at £70.

Fat ewes topped at £183 for a Texel ewe from a Newry farmer.

More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £105 to £132.

Spring lambs

Poyntzpass farmer 30k at £115, Castlewellan farmer 25.8k at £114.50, Ballyward farmer 25.3kg at £113, Katesbridge farmer 26.1k at £112, Dromara farmer 27.5k at £112, Kilkeel farmer 24.9kg at £111.50, 25.4kg at £111.50 and Hilltown farmer 24kg at £111.50.

Fat ewes

Newry farmer: £183, Dromara farmer: at £150, Kilkeel farmer at £132, Rathfriland farmer at £126, Ballymartin farmer at £125, Rathfriland farmer at £122, Kilkeel farmer at £112, Annaclone farmer at £112, Ballynahinch farmer at £105 and Annalong farmer at £105.

Breeding ewes £178, £175, £172.5, £170, £160, £160 and £158.

Breeding rams £190 and £165.