News you can trust since 1963
Edit Account-Sign Out

Cows and calves selling to £1700 at Rathfriland

Seasonal show of cattle on Friday with the online buyers being very active.

By Darryl Armitage
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:10 am

The dropped calf section contained calves up to one months old.

Topped to £590 for Charolais, bull calf for a Banbridge farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £760 for a 390k Aberdeen Angus bull from Donaghcloney farmer.

Most Popular

Fat cows topped £1290 for 776k Friesian.

Cows and calves topped £1700.

Heifers topped £1410 for 670k Hereford.

Bullocks topped at £1470 for 568k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Katesbridge farmer Charolais at £590, Aberdeen Angus at £430, Newry farmer Simmental at £300, Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus at £200, Aberdeen Angus at £190, Newry farmer Simmental at £185, Castlewellan farmer Hereford at £175, Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus at £160, Newry farmer Simmental at £160 and Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue at £155,

Heifer calves

Hilltown farmer Charolais at £460, Katesbridge farmer Charolais at £420, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £280, Cabra farmer Aberdeen Angus at £170, Castlewellan farmer Hereford at £150, Hereford at £150, Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus at £140, Aberdeen Angus at £135, Aberdeen Angus at £130 and Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue at £115.

Weanling male calves

Donaghcloney farmer Aberdeen Angus 390k at £760, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 330k at £7400, Ballymartin farmer Belgian Blue 290k at £675, Belgian Blue 316k at £675, Belgian Blue 250k at £660, Belgian Blue 304k at £620, Belgian Blue 268k at £600 and Rathfriland farmer Friesian 372k at £575, Friesian 315k at £565, Friesian 315k at £565.

Weanling heifer calves

Ballymartin farmer Belgian Blue 292k at £600, Newry farmer Belgian Blue 348k at £580, Ballymartin farmer Belgian Blue 250k at £505 and Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 196k at £395, Aberdeen Angus 188k at £350.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Katesbridge farmer Friesian 776k at £1290, Friesian 692k at £980 and Waringstown farmer Shorthorn 646k at £970, Shorthorn 630k at £940.

Cows and calves

Lurgan farmer Simmental cow and Limousin calf at £1700, Aberdeen Angus cow and Limousin calf at £1410, Simmental cow and Limousin calf at £1350 and Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1280.

Store heifers

Waringstown farmer Hereford 670k at £1410, Hereford 604k at £1280, Ballyward farmer Simmental 554k at £1150 and Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 404k at £690, Aberdeen Angus 304k at £500.

Bullocks

Lurgan farmer Limousin 568k at £1470, Charolais 588k at £1440, Belgian Blue 586k at £1420, Banbridge farmer Friesian 668k at £1320, Lurgan farmer Charolais 534k at £1200, Banbridge farmer Friesian 628k at £1180, Dromara farmer Hereford 568k at £1170, Hereford 584k at £1120 and Hilltown farmer Hereford 578k at £1100, Friesian 602k at £1100.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Strangford farmer topped the sale at £5.83 a kilo for 12kg at £70.

Fat ewes topped at £183 for a Texel ewe from a Newry farmer.

More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £105 to £132.

Spring lambs

Poyntzpass farmer 30k at £115, Castlewellan farmer 25.8k at £114.50, Ballyward farmer 25.3kg at £113, Katesbridge farmer 26.1k at £112, Dromara farmer 27.5k at £112, Kilkeel farmer 24.9kg at £111.50, 25.4kg at £111.50 and Hilltown farmer 24kg at £111.50.

Fat ewes

Newry farmer: £183, Dromara farmer: at £150, Kilkeel farmer at £132, Rathfriland farmer at £126, Ballymartin farmer at £125, Rathfriland farmer at £122, Kilkeel farmer at £112, Annaclone farmer at £112, Ballynahinch farmer at £105 and Annalong farmer at £105.

Breeding ewes £178, £175, £172.5, £170, £160, £160 and £158.

Breeding rams £190 and £165.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Aberdeen AngusBelgian BlueNewryHerefordCastlewellan