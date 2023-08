The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to 340k for Fleckvieh bull calf for a Katesbridge farmer.

Weanling bull calves topped to £1110 for a 418k from Castlewellan farmer.

Fat cows topped £1410 for 682k Belgian Blue.

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves topped £1920.

Heifers topped £1440 for 636k Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1540 for 602k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Katesbridge farmer Fleckvieh £340, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus at £330, Shorthorn at £320, Katesbridge farmer Fleckvieh at £315, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £310 and Downpatrick farmer, Limousin at £310.

Heifer calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin at £340, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £270, Lisburn farmer Simmental at £245, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £235, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus at £230, Aberdeen Angus at £220, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £215, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £210 and Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £210.

Weanling male calves

Weanling calves sold to firm trade, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 418k at £1110, Limousin 424k at £1040, Portadown farmer Limousin 390k at £1010, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 446k at £1000, Portadown farmer Charolais 356k at £990, Simmental 354k at £940, Limousin 336k at £940, Ballyinhinch farmer Limousin 338k at £920, Portadown farmer Charolais 344k at £870. Dromara farmer Hereford 342k at £860.

Weanling heifer calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 466k at £1100, Limousin 422k at £1040, Limousin 426k at £1010, Aghalee farmer Charolais 360k at £990, Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 352k at £990, Aghalee farmer Simmental 354k at £970, Limousin 362k at £910, Limousin 368k at £900, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 366k at £850 and Dromara farmer Hereford 374k at £760.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue 682k at £1410, Dromara farmer Limousin 682k at £1230, Ballyward farmer Limousin 718k at £1150, Limousin 674k at £1100, Banbridge farmer Limousin 548k at £800, Mayobridge farmer Galloway 600k at £760 and Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 498k at £740.

Cows and calves

Ballynahinch farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1920, Aberdeen Angus cow and Limousin calf at £1900, Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1840. Limousin cow at £1600, Limousin cow at £1280, Belgian Blue cow and Simmental calf at £1060.

Heifers

Castlewellan farmer Charolais 636k at £1440, Limousin 562k at £1410, Aberdeen Angus 522k at £1260, Limousin 542k at £1260, Castlewellan farmer Au 620k at £1170, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 430k at £1060, Poyntzpass farmer Aberdeen Angus 446k at £980, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 440k at £980 and Poyntzpass farmer Aberdeen Angus 430k at £900, Aberdeen Angus 430k at £840.

Bullocks

Castlewellan farmer Hereford 428k at £950, Downpatrick farmer Belgian Blue 460k at £920, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 390k at £900, Aberdeen Angus 408k at £900, Downpatrick farmer Simmental 412k at £840, Castlewellan farmer Hereford 396k at £840, Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn 462k at £820 and Kilkeel farmer Limousin 394k at £790.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a seasonal show of stock and lambs selling to a steady trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Hilltown farmer topped the sale at £5.15 a kilo for 13.8kg at £71.

Fat ewes topped at £214 for a Texel ewe from a Newry farmer.

More ewes over the £184 mark this week with plainer ewes from £140 to £161.

Spring lambs

Spa farmer 27k at £120, Ballyward farmer 24.40k at £119, Kilkeel farmer 24.70k at £117.50, Dromara farmer 26k at £117, Ballinaskeagh farmer 26.90k at £117, Kilkeel farmer 23k at £114, Spa farmer 25k at £114, Rathfriland farmer 24k at £113, Rathfriland farmer 23k at £113 and Hilltown farmer 23.20k at £110.

Fat ewes

Newry farmer at £214, Camlough farmer at £192, Dromara farmer at £190, Katesbridge farmer at £184, Rathfriland farmer at £178, Spa farmer at £171, Rathfriland farmer at £170, Newry farmer at £168, Kilkeel farmer at £164 and Rathfriland farmer at £161.

Fat rams

Hamiltonsbawn farmer at £140, Newcastle farmer at £80.

Breeding ewes

Dromara farmer £165, £160, Castlewellan farmer £150, Rathfriland farmer £140.