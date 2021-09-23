Cows and calves selling to £2000 at Pomeroy

News you can trust since 1963

P Quinn £1680/740kg, £1660/690kg, £1480/670kg, £1460/670kg, R Smyth £1600/700kg, £1560/640kg, £1500/700kg, £1450/630kg, £1430/630kg, £1420/610kg, £1390/630kg, S Moore £1590/910kg, £1320/570kg, £1290/580kg, £1250530kg, £1180/490kg, E Black £1580/710kg, £1560/660kg, A Boyd £1500/630kg, £1390/590kg, £1350/570kg, £1340/560kg, £1320/560kg, £1250/570kg, £1250/540kg, B Mallon £1450/550kg, G Haughey £1420/580kg, £1360/550kg, £1200/500kg, £1180/490kg, £1150/480kg, K Kilpatrick £1190/530kg, D Burton £1170/550kg, C Nugent £1170/570kg and G Devine £1110/530kg.

Store heifers selling to £1550/690kg, store bulls selling to £1640/770kg and cows and calves selling to £2000.