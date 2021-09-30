Cows and calves selling to £2000 at Pomeroy
Top prices at Pomeroy with store bullocks selling to £1680/740kg.
Store heifers selling to £1550/690kg, store bulls selling to £1640/770kg and cows and calves selling to £2000.
Store bullocks
P Quinn £1680/740kg, £1660/690kg, £1480/670kg, £1460/670kg, R Smyth £1600/700kg, £1560/640kg, £1500/700kg, £1450/630kg, £1430/630kg, £1420/610kg, £1390/630kg, S Moore £1590/910kg, £1320/570kg, £1290/580kg, £1250530kg, £1180/490kg, E Black £1580/710kg, £1560/660kg, A Boyd £1500/630kg, £1390/590kg, £1350/570kg, £1340/560kg, £1320/560kg, £1250/570kg, £1250/540kg, B Mallon £1450/550kg, G Haughey £1420/580kg, £1360/550kg, £1200/500kg, £1180/490kg, £1150/480kg, K Kilpatrick £1190/530kg, D Burton £1170/550kg, C Nugent £1170/570kg and G Devine £1110/530kg.
Store heifers
G Haughey £1550/690kg, E Black £1420/610kg, £1390/650kg, £1260/530kg, £1230/570kg, £1190/510kg, £1030/500kg, £970/410kg. £960/380kg, M Quinn £1220/610kg, P Quinn £1180/600kg, £1140/600kg, J Mallon £1160/510kg, £1140/490kg, £1050/410kg, £970/440kg, £960/510kg, D McManus £1040/440kg, £950/460kg, £940/430kg, P McAllan £1010/370kg, £930/330kg, £930/350kg, H O’Neill £990/470kg, £950/440kg, R Ramsey £980/510kg, M Conway £960/380kg, R Kelso £940/470kg and P Morris £930/350kg.
Store bulls
J McCreesh £1640/770kg, R Smyth £1500/660kg, M Harte £1110/720kg, S Moore £1100/530kg, £1100/500kg, E O’Hagan £1000/480kg, J Lucas £810/370kg, R Huey £780/410kg and A Lucas £720/360kg, £700/320kg.
Cows and calves
N Mullan £2000, D Black £1760, Brackenhill Farms £1740, £1380, P Rafferty £1710 and S Moore £1250.