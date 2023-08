Breeding ewes: Hilltown farmer £142, Newtownhamilton farmer £142, Hilltown farmer £140, Newtownhamilton farmer £138 and £136, Hilltown farmer £132 and Newtownhamilton farmer £125 and £122.

Fat ewes: Rathfriland farmer £132, Rathfriland farmer £118, Hilltown farmer £112, Rathfriland farmer £110, Rathfriland farmer £106 and Rostrevor farmer £100.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £113 for 27kg (418ppk), Rathfriland farmer £108 for 23.7kg (455ppk), Rathfriland farmer £107.50 for 24.4kg (440ppk), Rathfriland farmer £106 for 23.2kg (457ppk), Cabra farmer £105 for 22.7kg (462ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £105 for 22.3kg (471ppk), Rathfriland farmer £103 for 21.8kg (472ppk), Kilkeel farmer £102 for 22.3kg (457ppk), Rathfriland farmer £100 for 21.5kg (465ppk) and Newtownhamilton farmer £99 for 21.7kg (456ppk).

Hilltown Mart

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £100 for 18kg (555ppk), Hilltown farmer £93 for 19kg (489ppk), Rostrevor farmer £92 for 19kg (484ppk), Kilkeel farmer £92 for 18.9kg (487ppk), Kilkeel farmer £89 for 18.3kg (486ppk), Hilltown farmer £87.50 for 17.9kg (489ppk), Rostrevor farmer £85 for 15kg (566ppk), Cabra farmer £84.50 for 16kg (528ppk), Rostrevor farmer £84.50 for 16.1kg (525ppk), Cabra farmer £84 for 16.1kg (522ppk), Cabra farmer £83.50 for 15.4kg (542ppk), Hilltown farmer £82 for 16.1kg (509ppk), Hilltown farmer £80 for 14.5kg (552ppk), Hilltown farmer £80 for 15.6kg (513ppk), Cabra farmer £77 for 15.2kg (506ppk) and Banbridge farmer £74.50 for 14.5kg (514ppk) and £62.50 for 12kg (521ppk).

A good entry of cattle to Hilltown saw fat cows sell to £1540, heifers to £1550 and bullocks £1700.

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer £1540 for 768kg (200ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1510 for 748kg (201ppk), Ballyward farmer £1500 for 722kg (208ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1500 for 734kg (204ppk) and £1390 for 634kg (219ppk), Attical farmer £1350 for 768kg (176ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1170 for 678kg (172ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £1000 for 538kg (186ppk).

Cows and calves: Annalong farmer £2120, £1840, £1800, £1740.

Weanling bullocks: Rostrevor farmer £1350 for 468kg (288ppk) and £1320 for 474kg (278ppk).

Heifers: Ballynahinch farmer £1550 for 620kg (250ppk), Portadown farmer £1370 for 488kg (280ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1350 for 592kg (228ppk), Hilltown farmer £1080 for 466kg (232ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1020 for 432kg (236ppk), Rostrevor farmer £970 for 352kg (275ppk), Kilkeel farmer £950 for 350kg (271ppk) and £950 for 378kg (251ppk), Hilltown farmer £930 for 382kg (243ppk), Attical farmer £900 for 348kg (258ppk), Rostrevor farmer £870 for 332kg (262ppk) and Attical farmer £820 for 316kg (259ppk).