Fat cows: Warrenpoint farmer £1690 for 776kg (218ppk), Hilltown farmer £1630 for 846kg (193ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1450 for 778kg (186ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1320 for 742kg (178ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1320 for 842kg (156ppk), Hilltown farmer £1300 for 742kg (175ppk), Ballyward farmer £1290 for 734kg (175ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £1220 for 614kg (199ppk).

Cows and calves: Jonesborough farmer £2160, £2150 and £2060, Hilltown farmer £1820, Jonesborough farmer £1760 and £1720 and Hilltown farmer £1540.

Weanling heifers: Castlewellan farmer £790 for 376kg (210ppk), Hilltown farmer £760 for 278kg (273ppk), Mayobridge farmer £740 for 330kg (224ppk), Hilltown farmer £730 for 260kg (281ppk), Dromara farmer £700 for 266kg (263ppk), Hilltown farmer £700 for 290kg (241ppk), Dromara farmer £690 for 252kg (273ppk), Dromara farmer £680 for 286kg (238ppk), Dromara farmer £630 for 240kg (262ppk) and £600 for 224kg (268ppk), Dromara farmer £590 for 218kg (270ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £560 for 204kg (274ppk).

Hilltown Mart

Weanling bullocks: Hilltown farmer £1040 for 426kg (244ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1030 for 410kg (251ppk), Hilltown farmer £1010 for 390kg (259ppk), Hilltown farmer £990 for 254kg (390ppk), Hilltown farmer £980 for 286kg (342ppk), Hilltown farmer £920 for 344kg (267ppk), Hilltown farmer £900 for 312kg (288ppk), Hilltown farmer £800 for 282kg (283ppk), Mayobridge farmer £780 for 290kg (269ppk), Kilcoo farmer £770 for 286kg (269ppk), Mayobridge farmer £760 for 260kg (292ppk), Hilltown farmer £760 for 236kg (322ppk), Hilltown farmer £730 for 226kg (323ppk), Hilltown farmer £700 for 230kg (304ppk), Hilltown farmer £680 for 230kg (296ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £620 for 216kg (287ppk).

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1830 for 778kg (235ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1490 for 690kg (216ppk), Dromara farmer £1220 for 448kg (250ppk), Newry farmer £1210 for 520kg (232ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1160 for 520kg (241ppk), Kilkeel farmer £980 for 394kg (248ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £940 for 380kg (247ppk).

Bullocks: Hilltown farmer £1840 for 740kg (248ppk), Hilltown farmer £1610 for 678kg (237ppk), Hilltown farmer £1600 for 712kg (224ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1600 for 624kg (256ppk), Hilltown farmer £1580 for 708kg (223ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1560 for 628kg (248ppk), Hilltown farmer £1550 for 674kg (230ppk), Newry farmer £1470 for 610kg (241ppk), Newry farmer £1430 for 632kg (226ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1390 for 600kg (231ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1350 for 574kg (235ppk), Hilltown farmer £1340 for 562kg (238ppk), Hilltown farmer £1330 for 538kg (247ppk), Gilford farmer £1320 for 560kg (235ppk), Cabra farmer £1310 for 558kg (234ppk), Hilltown farmer £1290 for 514kg (251ppk), Killowen farmer £1280 for 510kg (251ppk), Dromara farmer £1270 for 494kg (257ppk), Killowen farmer £1260 for 488kg (258ppk), Hilltown farmer £1240 for 454kg (273ppk), Gilford farmer £1200 for 460kg (261ppk), Killowen farmer £1140 for 430kg (265ppk) and Annalong farmer £1090 for 404kg (270ppk).

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Saleyard on Thursday 17th November saw fat ewes sell to £141 and fat lambs to £117.

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £141, Rathfriland farmer £112, Cabra farmer £110, Cabra farmer £94, Mayobridge farmer £91.

Fat lambs: Annalong farmer £117 for 27.5kg (425ppk), Kilkeel farmer £111 for 23.3kg (476ppk), Rostrevor farmer £111 for 23.7kg (468ppk), Hilltown farmer £108 for 23.2kg (465ppk), Newry farmer £108 for 20kg (540ppk), Kilkeel farmer £107 for 25kg (428ppk), Cabra farmer £106 for 22.9kg (463ppk), Kilkeel farmer £106 for 22.3kg (475ppk), Rostrevor farmer £105 for 21.3kg (493ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £98.50 for 21.5kg (458ppk).