Cows and calves selling to £2200 at Pomeroy
Outstanding show of cattle at Pomeroy with store bullocks selling to £1550/690kg.
Store heifers selling to £1460/670kg, store bulls selling to £950/440kg and cows and calves selling to £2200.
Store bullocks
N Black £1550/690kg, £1480/650kg, £1470/640kg, £1310/600kg, S Mallon £1510/640kg, £1510/670kg, £1450/650kg, £1440/600kg, J McCreesh £1500/680kg, R Conlon £1480/660kg, E Conlon £1470/680kg, £1440/660kg, £1400/670kg, £1400/620kg, £1300/640kg, L Black £1460/670kg, £1420/650kg, £1400/640kg, £1390/620kg, £1350/630kg, P Lagan £1360/580kg, P McCullagh £1340/580kg, £1190/550kg, J Canavan £1320/640kg, £1260/580kg, £1230/560kg, D Nugent £1270/580kg, R Quinn £1270/570kg, £1220/550kg, P McKenna £1230/530kg, £1210/540kg, P McLaughlin £1190/530kg, £1180/560kg and R Pike £1180/530kg, £1160/500kg.
Store heifers
R Andeerson £1460/670kg, £1230/580kg, P McCullagh £1390/640kg, C Spence £1340/610kg, £1240/560kg, £1230/600kg, £1220/570kg, P Nugent £1340/560kg, £1300/600kg, £1210/550kg, £1190/580kg, J McKeever £1330/580kg, £1300/550kg, J Donaghy £1300/640kg, M McNally £1280/580kg, D Todd £1260/640kg, R Murphy £1210/550kg, £1190/540kg, £1180/510kg, £1170/550kg, H Clarke £1200/520kg, £1120/550kg, M Loughran £1160/470kg, J McElroy £1150/520kg, £1150/540kg, L Murphy £1130/530kg, J Donaghy £1130/590kg and P Nugent £1120/520kg.
Store bulls
G Lagan £950/440kg, M Hughes £940/470kg, £860/410kg, R Ramsey £860/330kg and D McGurk £700/260kg.
Cows and calves
M McNally £2200, P Connolly £1900, P Corrigan £1370, £1350, M Loughran £1360 and C Purvis £1340.