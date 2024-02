Cows and calves selling to £2500 for a Belgian Blue with bull calf at foot at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

170 heifers sold in an excellent demand with good quality forward feeders from £260-299 per 100k for 616k at £1840 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

The same owner received £298 per 100k for 568k at £1690.

Beef heifers sold to £294 for 678k at £1990 from a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by £292 for 660 at £1930 for an Armagh producer.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life news

All good quality beef heifers from £260 to £290 per 100k.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grazing heifers sold to £296 for 496k at £1470 from a Fermanagh farmer, followed by £294 for 496k at £1460 from an Armagh farmer.

A Kilkeel producer received £291 for 470k at £1380.

All good quality grazing heifers sold from £250 to £289 per 100k.

140 bullocks sold in a steady demand with good quality forward bullocks from £270 to £310 per 100k for 512k at £1290 for an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £304 per 100k for 520k at £1580.

A Lisburn producer received £300 per 100k for 530k at £1590.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beef bullocks sold to £282 per 100k for 730k at £2080 from a Banbridge farmer.

A Ballynahinch producer received £280 for 646k Aberdeen Angus at £1810.

Several more beef bullocks from £260 to £275 per 100k.

Good quality midweight bullocks sold from £270 to £310 per 100k for 432k at £1340 from a Glenanne farmer, followed by £307 per 100k for 456k at £1400 from a Keady producer.

Friesian bullocks sold up to £223 per 100k for 540k at £1210 from a Derrynoose farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The same owner received £218 for 578k at £1260. Main demand from £210 to £216 per 100k.

The 240 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand.

Good quality light males sold steadily from £300 to £390 per 100k with a top of £425 for 254k at £1080 from a Kilkeel producer.

The same owner received £405 for 294k at £1190.

Top price for light males £1340 for 350k for a Castlewellan producer and £1340 for 374k from a Tassagh producer.

Stronger males sold from £250 to £386 for 412k at £1590 from a Tassagh farmer.

The same owner received £381 for 404kat £1540.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good quality light heifers sold to a high top of £545 per 100k for 334k at £1850 from a Kilkeel producer, followed by £366 per 100k for 262k at £960 from a Lisburn producer.

A Forkhill producer received £354 per 100k for 240k at £850.

Stronger heifers sold to £314 per 100k for 408 at £1280 from a Cashel farmer.

Main demand from £250 to £301 per 100k.

In the suckler ring cows and calves sold to £2500 for a Belgian Blue with bull calf at foot from a Whitecross producer, followed by £1860 for Shorthorn cow and heifer calf from a Keady farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An Omagh farmer received £1660 for Limousin heifer and heifer calf.

Breeding bulls sold to £2420 for a Limousin.

Beef heifers

Newtownhamilton producer 678k £1990 £294 per 100k: Armagh producer 662k £1930 £292: Newtownhamilton producer 638k £1850 £290 and 640k £1810 £283.

Forward heifers

Newtownhamilton producer 616k £1840 £299 per 100k: 568k £1690 £298: Whitecross producer 536k £1550 £289: Tandragee producer 548k £1550 £283: Banbridge producer 540k £1520 £282: Clare producer 600k £1680 £280: 562k £1560 £278 and Tandragee producer 562k £1560 £278.

Midweight heifers

Belcoo producer 496k £1470 £296/100k: Armagh producer 496k £1460 £294: Kilkeel producer 474k £1380 £291: 492 k £1430 £291: 470k £1360 £289: Belcoo producer 494k £1380 £279: Whitecross producer 424k £1180 £278: Kilkeel producer 490k £1340 £272 and Stoneyford producer 442k £1200 £272.

Beef bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banbridge producer 738k £2080 £282/100k: Ballynahinch producer 646k £1810 £280: Rathfriland producer 682k £1880 £276: Banbridge producer 770k £2100 £273: 784k £2120 £270: Ballynahinch producer 654k £1740 £266: 668k £1760 £264 and Newtownhamilton producer 690k £1800 £261.

Forward bullocks

Armagh producer 512k £1590 £311 per 100k: 520k £1580 £304: Lisburn producer 530k £1590 £300: Armagh producer 528k £1580 £299: 554k £1650 £298: Ballynahinch producer 624k £1820 £292: Armagh producer 542k £1580 £292: Tassagh producer 518k £1500 £290: Keady producer 560k £1620 £289 and Tassagh producer 526k £1510 £287.

Weanlings

Lightweight males

Kilkeel producer 254k £1080 £425 per 100k: 294k £1190 £405: 292k £1150 £394: 350k £1340 £383: Tassagh producer 374k £1340 £358: Kilkeel producer 366k £1225 £335: Tassagh producer 396k £1290 £326: Sixmilecross producer 286k £1000 £350 and Banbridge producer 344k £1110 £323.

Stronger males

Tassagh producer 412k £1590 £386 per 100k: 404k £1540 £381: 408k £1540 £378: 436k £1380 £317: 430k £1310 £305: 476k £1410 £296: Newtownhamilton producer 418k £1230 £294 and Banbridge producer 408k £1180 £289.

Lightweight heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kilkeel producer 334k £1850 £554 per 100k: Lisburn producer 262k £960 £366: Dungannon producer 240k £850 £354: Lisburn producer 302k £1020 £338: Dungannon producer 322k £1060 £329: Rostrevor producer 368k £1200 £326: Lisburn producer 308k £990 £321: Dungannon producer 358k £1150 £321 and Keady producer 330k £1050 £318.

Stronger heifers

Keady producer 408k £1280 £314 per 100k: 412k £1240 £311: Banbridge producer 498k £1480 £297: Keady producer 438k £1200 £274: 432k £1180 £273: Silverbridge producer 408k £1110 £272 and Stoneyford producer 450k £1220 £271.

An entry of 1360 sheep in Markethill on Monday 19th February continued to sell in an improving trade.

Good quality heavy hoggets sold from 570-621p/k for 19 hoggets at 25.6k at £159 for a Whitecross farmer, followed by 604p/k for 25 hoggets at 24.9k at £150.50 for a Richhill producer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several pens of overweight hoggets to a top of £176 with several more from £155 to £166 each.

Good quality midweight hoggets sold from 580-628p/k for 20k at £125.50 from a Crossmaglen farmer followed by 608p/k for 20.8k at £126.50 from a Loughbrickland farmer.

Stores sold to 634p/k for 17.9k at £113.50 from a Kilkeel farmer, followed by 627p/k for 15k at £94 from a Loughbrickland producer.

A Ballynahinch farmer received 626p/k for 17k at £106.

The 300 ewes sold in a steady demand with fleshed ewes from £120 to £190 and plainer ewes from £60 to £90 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trade for ewes and lambs was exceptionally strong in the breeding ring with good quality doubles selling to £360 paid twice to a Rathfriland producer.

The same owner sold several more doubles at £350, £340 and £330 each.

A Jerrettspass farmer received £320 twice for doubles with others from £240 to £290.

An Armagh farmer received £335, £295 and £290 for doubles.

Singles sold up to £250 with several more outfits from £190 to £240 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A special entry on Monday 26th February of 30 in-lamb ewes from Newry farmer.

Heavy hoggets

Whitecross producer 25.36k £159 621p/k: Richhill producer 24.9k £150.50 604p/k: Milford producer 24.6k £148 602p/k: Belleeks producer 25k £150 600p/k: Armagh producer 24.6k £147.50 600p/k: Glenanne producer 25k £147 588p/k: Moneymore producer 26.4k £155 587p/k: Poyntzpass producer 25k £146.50 586p/k and Newtownhamilton producer 24k £140 583p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Crossmaglen producer 20k £125.50 628p/k: Loughbrickland producer 20.8k £126.50 608p/k: Richhill producer 22.9k £138 603p/k: Loughgall producer 20.6k £124 602p/k: Cullyhanna producer 20.7k £124 599p/k: Glenanne producer 21k £124 591p/k: Armagh producer 23.3k £137.50 590p/k: Armagh producer 23k £135 587p/k: Markethill producer 23k £135 587p/k and Whitecross producer 22.5k £132 587p/k.

Stores