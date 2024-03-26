Cows and calves selling to £2700 for Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf at Swatragh Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bullocks sold to 337p/kg for a Aberdeen Angus at 356kg (£1200) and to a top of £1690 per head for a Fleckvieh at 656kg (258p/kg)

Heifers sold to 337p/kg for a Limousin at 312kg (£1050) and to a top of £1940 per head for a Limousin at 660kg (294p/kg)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Swatragh Mart

Some of the sample prices

Heifers

Up to 300kg

Martinstown producer, Limousin 256kg £630 (246p/kg), Coleraine producer, Belgian Blue 248kg £600 (242p/kg), Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus 266kg £630 (237p/kg), Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus 292kg £680 (233p/kg), Coleraine producer, Hereford 242kg £550 (227p/kg), Coleraine producer, Hereford 258kg £580 (225p/kg) and Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus 240kg £510 (213p/kg).

301 to 500kg

Swatragh producer, Limousin 312kg £1050 (337p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 458kg £1440 (314p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 382kg £1190 (312p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 340kg £1050 (309p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 344kg £1060 (308p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 394kg £1210 (307p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 500kg £1450 (290p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 332kg £960 (289p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 458kg £1330 (290p/kg), Moneymore producer, Limousin 442kg £1190 (269p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 324kg £860 (265p/kg), Moneymore producer, Limousin 410kg £1040 (254p/kg), Moneymore producer, Limousin 354kg £900 (254p/kg), Moneymore producer, Limousin 330kg £830 (252p/kg), Claudy producer, Simmental 350kg £880 (251p/kg), Claudy producer, Hereford 426kg £1060 (249p/kg), Claudy producer, Hereford 460kg £1130 (246p/kg), Claudy producer, Simmental 400kg £980 (245p/kg), Claudy producer, Simmental 348kg £850 (244p/kg) and Claudy producer, Hereford 460kg £1100 (239p/kg).

501kg and over

Claudy producer, Charolais 546kg £1680 (307p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 660kg £1940 (294p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 558kg £1640 (294p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 546kg £1600 (293p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 606kg £1720 (284p/kg), Claudy producer, Charolais 556kg £1450 (261p/kg), Greysteel producer, Belgian Blue 520kg £1330 (256p/kg), Greysteel producer, Belgian Blue 510kg £1290 (253p/kg) and Claudy producer, Saler 580kg £1400 (241p/kg).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 284kg £850 (299p/kg), Garvagh producer, Saler 288kg £740 (257p/kg), Garvagh producer, Saler 266kg £680 (256p/kg), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 264kg £660 (250p/kg), Garvagh producer, Saler 262kg £620 (237p/kg), Garvagh producer, Saler 298kg £700 (235p/kg) and Garvagh producer, Saler 298kg £700 (235p/kg).

301 to 500kg

Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 356kg £1200 (337p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 392kg £1280 (327p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 318kg £1040 (327p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 350kg £1120 (320p/kg), Moneymore producer, Limousin 496kg £1580 (319p/kg), Moneymore producer, Limousin 492kg £1540 (313p/kg), Martinstown producer, Limousin 324kg £990 (305p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 416kg £1270 (305p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 374kg £1140 (305p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 432kg £1310 (303p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 360kg £1080 (300p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 422kg £1260 (299p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 492kg £1460 (297p/kg), Martinstown producer, Limousin 314kg £930 (296p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 488kg £1440 (295p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 300kg £860 (287p/kg), Martinstown producer, Limousin 328kg £930 (284p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 488kg £1270 (260p/kg) and Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 498kg £1250 (251p/kg).

501kg and over

Garvagh producer, Charolais 522kg £1600 (307p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 552kg £1680 (304p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 546kg £1610 (295p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 544kg £1590 (292p/kg), Moneymore producer, Limousin 528kg £1530 (290p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 504kg £1430 (284p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 592kg £1670 (282p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 508kg £1410 (278p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 542kg £1490 (275p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 628kg £1680 (268p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 542kg £1420 (262p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 656kg £1690 (258p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 528kg £1330 (252p/kg), Moneymore producer, Limousin 524kg £1320 (252p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 572kg £1430 (250p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 550kg £1370 (249p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 580kg £1440 (248p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 596kg £1460 B

Breeding cattle sale

Friday 22nd March saw 45 very high quality cattle in Swatragh for the monthly breeding cattle sale which saw a very demanding trade with maiden heifers reaching highs of £2500 for a Belgian Blue heifer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Springing heifers to a top of £1600 for Aberdeen Angus due to a Limousin bull.

Springing cows reached a top of £1900 for a Belgian Blue cow due to a Belgian Blue/Limousin hybrid bull.

Cows and calves topped at £2700 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot and breeding bulls reached £1860 for a Simmental bull.

The next breeding sale will take place on Friday 19th April.

Some of the sample prices

Maiden heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Derry producer, Belgian Blue £2500, Derry producer, Limousin £2120, Derry producer, Limousin £2120, Derry producer, Limousin £2100, Derry producer, Belgian Blue £1920, Derry producer, Stabiliser £1920, Maghera producer, Limousin £1850, Derry producer, Limousin £1780, Derry producer, Limousin £1780, Maghera producer, Limousin £1760, Moneymore producer, Belgian Blue £1600, Toomebridge producer, Limousin £1540 and Maghera producer, Limousin £1440.

Springing heifers

Portadown producer, Aberdeen Angus £1600, Portglenone producer, Limousin £1550, Derry producer, Aberdeen Angus £1480 and Portglenone producer, Limousin £1420.

Springing cows

Draperstown producer, Belgian Blue £1900, Dungiven producer, Limousin £1880, Dungiven producer, Limousin £1800, Dungiven producer, Limousin £1700, Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus £1450 and Portglenone producer, Limousin £1420.

Cows and calves

Castlerock producer, Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf £2700.

Breeding bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portglenone producer, Simmental £1860 and Portglenone producer, Simmental £1650.

Weekly Saturday sheep sale

Saturday 23rd March saw a very solid trade with an entry of over 1250 sheep with over 800 hoggets on offer with many lots making a strong price, trade reached a top £189 per head for three hoggets at 36kg and to a top of 791p/kg for a single hogget at 22kg into £174.

Spring lambs sold to a top of £178 for a pair of lambs at 23kg.

A showing of over 400 cull ewes saw trade reaching £205 for a single ewe with many lots of ewes also reaching strong prices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Again, foster ewes in high demand with the top foster making £260 for a Texel ewe.

More fosters needed for demand, our next breeding sale is on Thursday 28th March, all fosters welcome.

A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Some of the sample prices

Spring lambs (p/kg)

Ballymoney producer, 2 lambs 23kg £178 (774p/kg), Limavady producer, 2 lambs 24kg £170 (708p/kg), Kilrea producer, 1 lamb 20kg £138 (690p/kg), Swatragh producer, 1 lamb 25kg £171 (684p/kg), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 21kg £139 (662p/kg), Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 21kg £135 (643p/kg), Limavady producer, 1 lamb 20kg £128 (640p/kg) and Kilrea producer, 2 lambs 23.5kg £147 (626p/kg).

Heavy hoggets - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bellaghy producer, 7 hoggets 25.2kg £178 (706p/kg), Rasharkin producer, 4 hoggets 25.5kg £166 (651p/kg), Moneymore producer, 3 hoggets 25.3kg £164 (648p/kg), Aghadowey producer, 8 hoggets 25.5kg £164 (643p/kg), Dungiven producer, 1 hogget 26kg £165 (635p/kg), Cookstown producer, 18 hoggets 25kg £158.50 (634p/kg), Swatragh producer, 22 hoggets 25.8kg £163.50 (634p/kg), Rasharkin producer, 10 hoggets 26kg £160 (615p/kg), Maghera producer, 4 hoggets 26kg £160.50 (617p/kg), Garvagh producer, 17 hoggets 27.2kg £167.50 (616p/kg), Magherafelt producer, 1 hogget 26kg £160 (615p/kg), Cookstown producer, 1 hogget 29kg £178 (614p/kg), Cloughmills producer, 4 hoggets 30.8kg £187 (607p/kg), Moneymore producer, 15 hoggets 28.6kg £174 (608p/kg), Stewartstown producer, 2 hoggets 26.5kg £161 (608p/kg), Draperstown producer, 3 hoggets 28kg £170 (607p/kg), Garvagh producer, 7 hoggets 26kg £157 (604p/kg), Kilrea producer, 6 hoggets 30kg £181 (603p/kg) and Upperlands producer, 7 hoggets 28.3kg £170 (601p/kg).

Mid-weight hoggets – 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, 1 hogget 22kg £174 (791p/kg), Garvagh producer, 2 hoggets 24.5kg £165 (673p/kg), Claudy producer, 3 hoggets 24kg £160.50 (669p/kg), Cloughmills producer, 2 hoggets 21.5kg £142.50 (663p/kg), Ballymena producer, 9 hoggets 22.8kg £150 (658p/kg), Moneymore producer, 4 hoggets 22kg £144.50 (657p/kg), Limavady producer, 3 hoggets 24kg £155.50 (648p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, 8 hoggets 22.9kg £148 (646p/kg), Dungiven producer, 37 hoggets 22.6kg £146 (646p/kg), Garvagh producer, 1 hoggets 22kg £141 (641p/kg), Stewartstown producer, 7 hoggets 23.8kg £152 (639p/kg), Swatragh producer, 19 hoggets 22.4kg £142 (634p/kg), Coleraine producer, 10 hoggets 23.5kg £148.50 (632p/kg), Kilrea producer, 9 hoggets 23.4kg £146.50 (626p/kg), Feeny producer, 14 hoggets 23.1kg £143.50 (622p/kg), Coleraine producer, 1 hoggets 24kg £149 (621p/kg), Moneymore producer, 6 hoggets 21.8kg £134 (615p/kg), Feeny producer, 2 hoggets 21kg £129 (614p/kg), Coleraine producer, 3 hoggets 21kg £128.50 (612p/kg), Stewartstown producer, 3 hoggets 24.7kg £150 (607p/kg) and Stewartstown producer, 1 hogget 23kg £139 (604p/kg).

Lighter hoggets – up to 21kg (p/kg)

Ballymena producer, 3 hoggets 19kg £123 (647p/kg), Swatragh producer, 6 hoggets 19.7kg £125 (635p/kg), Garvagh producer, 7 hoggets 18.3kg £115 (628p/kg), Cookstown producer, 5 hoggets 20.4kg £127 (623p/kg), Draperstown producer, 2 hoggets 20.5kg £126 (615p/kg), Draperstown producer, 10 hoggets 20.2kg £124 (614p/kg), Kilrea producer, 7 hoggets 20.8kg £126 (606p/kg), Moneymore producer, 2 hoggets 19.5kg £117.50 (603p/kg) and Dungiven producer, 11 hoggets 20kg £120 (600p/kg).

Fat ewes

Castledawson producer, 1 ewe £205, Bellaghy producer, 6 ewes £200, Rasharkin producer, 2 ewes £198, Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes £192, Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes £188, Strabane producer, 2 ewes £180, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £180, Coleraine producer, 3 ewes £180, Rasharkin producer, 5 ewes £175, Strabane producer, 2 ewes £172, Cullybackey producer, 2 ewes £170, Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes £170, Omagh producer, 4 ewes £170, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £168, Rasharkin producer, 3 ewes £168, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £167, Strabane producer, 10 ewes £167, Rasharkin producer, 1 ewe £166, Rasharkin producer, 2 ewes £166, Omagh producer, 7 ewes £166, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £166, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £162, Crumlin producer, 1 ewe £162, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes £160 and Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £160

Fat rams

Advertisement

Advertisement

Castledawson producer, 1 ram £172, Maghera producer, 1 ram £169, Maghera producer, 1 ram £166, Swatragh producer, 1 ram £161, Strabane producer, 1 ram £154, Cullybackey producer, 1 ram £152, Omagh producer, 1 ram £150, Limavady producer, 1 ram £132 and Dungiven producer, 1 ram £120.

Weekly Thursday breeding sheep sale

Thursday 21st March saw a terrific entry of great quality breeding sheep at Swatragh which resulted in outstanding trade with ewes and lambs reaching highs of £330 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot.

Breeders reached a high of £168 for a batch of six ewes.

Foster ewes again in great demand this week with prices reaching a top of £250 for a Suffolk cross ewe.

Pet lambs to a top of £40 for a Charollais lamb.

Foster ewes and pet lambs also welcome during Saturday’s sale and will be sold at approximately 12 noon

Advertisement

Advertisement

A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Some of the sample prices

Pet lambs

Claudy producer, 1 Charollais £40, Claudy producer, 1 Suffolk £40, Claudy producer, 1 Texel £38, Claudy producer, 1 Texel £38, Claudy producer, 1 Charollais £38, Draperstown producer, 1 nanny kid £38, Draperstown producer, 1 nanny kid £36, Draperstown producer, 1 billy kid £32, Claudy producer, 1 Texel £32, Draperstown producer, 1 nanny kid £30, Coleraine producer, 1 Texel £30, Claudy producer, 1 Texel £28, Claudy producer, 1 Charollais £28, Limavady producer, 2 Suffolks £28, Ballymoney producer, 1 Texel £27, Ballymoney producer, 1 Charollais £26, Swatragh producer, 1 Charollais £23, Swatragh producer, 1 Suffolk £22, Ballymoney producer, 1 Charollais £22 and Coleraine producer, 1 Texel £22.

Foster ewes

Maghera producer, 1 Suffolk cross ewe £250, Castlederg producer, 1 crossbred ewe £145 and Castlederg producer, 1 crossbred ewe £145.

Breeders

Draperstown producer, 6 ewes £168, Maghera producer, 2 ewes £162, Draperstown producer, 5 ewes £162, Antrim producer, 1 ewe £158, Maghera producer, 5 ewes £158, Antrim producer, 6 ewes £154, Donemana producer, 1 ewe £150, Bushmills producer, 4 ewe lambs £148, Bushmills producer, 4 ewe lambs £148, Bushmills producer, 4 ewe lambs £148, Maghera producer, 5 ewes £145, Donemana producer, 1 ewe lamb £145, Maghera producer, 4 ewes £142, Antrim producer, 2 ewes £132, Donemana producer, 1 ewe £130, Donemana producer, 1 ewe lamb £130, Bushmills producer, 4 ewe lambs £130 and Bushmills producer, 2 ewe lambs £112.

Ewes and lambs

Ewes with twins at foot

Advertisement

Advertisement

Omagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £330, Omagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £290, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £285, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £255, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £255, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £250, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Garvagh producer, 7 ewes and 13 lambs £240, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £235, Bushmills producer, 4 ewes and 9 lambs £235, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £230, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £225, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £225, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £225, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £220, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £218, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £215, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £210, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £210, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £210, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £210 and Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £205.

Ewes with singles at foot

Coleraine producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £260, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £220, Loup producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £210, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £200, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £200, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £200, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Donemana producer 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £190, Castlederg producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £185, Castlederg producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £185, Castlederg producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £185, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £185, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £185, Castlederg producer, 4 ewes and 4 lambs £180, Donemana producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £180, Lissan producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £180, Donemana producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £175, Limavady producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £170, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £170, Moneymore producer, 7 ewes and 7 lambs £168, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £165, Limavady producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £162 and Moneymore producer, 6 ewes and 6 lambs £160.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.