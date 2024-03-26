Cows and calves selling to £2700 for Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf at Swatragh Mart
Bullocks sold to 337p/kg for a Aberdeen Angus at 356kg (£1200) and to a top of £1690 per head for a Fleckvieh at 656kg (258p/kg)
Heifers sold to 337p/kg for a Limousin at 312kg (£1050) and to a top of £1940 per head for a Limousin at 660kg (294p/kg)
A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of the sample prices
Heifers
Up to 300kg
Martinstown producer, Limousin 256kg £630 (246p/kg), Coleraine producer, Belgian Blue 248kg £600 (242p/kg), Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus 266kg £630 (237p/kg), Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus 292kg £680 (233p/kg), Coleraine producer, Hereford 242kg £550 (227p/kg), Coleraine producer, Hereford 258kg £580 (225p/kg) and Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus 240kg £510 (213p/kg).
301 to 500kg
Swatragh producer, Limousin 312kg £1050 (337p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 458kg £1440 (314p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 382kg £1190 (312p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 340kg £1050 (309p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 344kg £1060 (308p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 394kg £1210 (307p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 500kg £1450 (290p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 332kg £960 (289p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 458kg £1330 (290p/kg), Moneymore producer, Limousin 442kg £1190 (269p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 324kg £860 (265p/kg), Moneymore producer, Limousin 410kg £1040 (254p/kg), Moneymore producer, Limousin 354kg £900 (254p/kg), Moneymore producer, Limousin 330kg £830 (252p/kg), Claudy producer, Simmental 350kg £880 (251p/kg), Claudy producer, Hereford 426kg £1060 (249p/kg), Claudy producer, Hereford 460kg £1130 (246p/kg), Claudy producer, Simmental 400kg £980 (245p/kg), Claudy producer, Simmental 348kg £850 (244p/kg) and Claudy producer, Hereford 460kg £1100 (239p/kg).
501kg and over
Claudy producer, Charolais 546kg £1680 (307p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 660kg £1940 (294p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 558kg £1640 (294p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 546kg £1600 (293p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 606kg £1720 (284p/kg), Claudy producer, Charolais 556kg £1450 (261p/kg), Greysteel producer, Belgian Blue 520kg £1330 (256p/kg), Greysteel producer, Belgian Blue 510kg £1290 (253p/kg) and Claudy producer, Saler 580kg £1400 (241p/kg).
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 284kg £850 (299p/kg), Garvagh producer, Saler 288kg £740 (257p/kg), Garvagh producer, Saler 266kg £680 (256p/kg), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 264kg £660 (250p/kg), Garvagh producer, Saler 262kg £620 (237p/kg), Garvagh producer, Saler 298kg £700 (235p/kg) and Garvagh producer, Saler 298kg £700 (235p/kg).
301 to 500kg
Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 356kg £1200 (337p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 392kg £1280 (327p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 318kg £1040 (327p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 350kg £1120 (320p/kg), Moneymore producer, Limousin 496kg £1580 (319p/kg), Moneymore producer, Limousin 492kg £1540 (313p/kg), Martinstown producer, Limousin 324kg £990 (305p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 416kg £1270 (305p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 374kg £1140 (305p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 432kg £1310 (303p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 360kg £1080 (300p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 422kg £1260 (299p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 492kg £1460 (297p/kg), Martinstown producer, Limousin 314kg £930 (296p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 488kg £1440 (295p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 300kg £860 (287p/kg), Martinstown producer, Limousin 328kg £930 (284p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 488kg £1270 (260p/kg) and Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 498kg £1250 (251p/kg).
501kg and over
Garvagh producer, Charolais 522kg £1600 (307p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 552kg £1680 (304p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 546kg £1610 (295p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 544kg £1590 (292p/kg), Moneymore producer, Limousin 528kg £1530 (290p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 504kg £1430 (284p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 592kg £1670 (282p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 508kg £1410 (278p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 542kg £1490 (275p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 628kg £1680 (268p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 542kg £1420 (262p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 656kg £1690 (258p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 528kg £1330 (252p/kg), Moneymore producer, Limousin 524kg £1320 (252p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 572kg £1430 (250p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 550kg £1370 (249p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 580kg £1440 (248p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 596kg £1460 B
Breeding cattle sale
Friday 22nd March saw 45 very high quality cattle in Swatragh for the monthly breeding cattle sale which saw a very demanding trade with maiden heifers reaching highs of £2500 for a Belgian Blue heifer.
Springing heifers to a top of £1600 for Aberdeen Angus due to a Limousin bull.
Springing cows reached a top of £1900 for a Belgian Blue cow due to a Belgian Blue/Limousin hybrid bull.
Cows and calves topped at £2700 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot and breeding bulls reached £1860 for a Simmental bull.
The next breeding sale will take place on Friday 19th April.
Some of the sample prices
Maiden heifers
Derry producer, Belgian Blue £2500, Derry producer, Limousin £2120, Derry producer, Limousin £2120, Derry producer, Limousin £2100, Derry producer, Belgian Blue £1920, Derry producer, Stabiliser £1920, Maghera producer, Limousin £1850, Derry producer, Limousin £1780, Derry producer, Limousin £1780, Maghera producer, Limousin £1760, Moneymore producer, Belgian Blue £1600, Toomebridge producer, Limousin £1540 and Maghera producer, Limousin £1440.
Springing heifers
Portadown producer, Aberdeen Angus £1600, Portglenone producer, Limousin £1550, Derry producer, Aberdeen Angus £1480 and Portglenone producer, Limousin £1420.
Springing cows
Draperstown producer, Belgian Blue £1900, Dungiven producer, Limousin £1880, Dungiven producer, Limousin £1800, Dungiven producer, Limousin £1700, Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus £1450 and Portglenone producer, Limousin £1420.
Cows and calves
Castlerock producer, Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf £2700.
Breeding bulls
Portglenone producer, Simmental £1860 and Portglenone producer, Simmental £1650.
Weekly Saturday sheep sale
Saturday 23rd March saw a very solid trade with an entry of over 1250 sheep with over 800 hoggets on offer with many lots making a strong price, trade reached a top £189 per head for three hoggets at 36kg and to a top of 791p/kg for a single hogget at 22kg into £174.
Spring lambs sold to a top of £178 for a pair of lambs at 23kg.
A showing of over 400 cull ewes saw trade reaching £205 for a single ewe with many lots of ewes also reaching strong prices.
Again, foster ewes in high demand with the top foster making £260 for a Texel ewe.
More fosters needed for demand, our next breeding sale is on Thursday 28th March, all fosters welcome.
A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of the sample prices
Spring lambs (p/kg)
Ballymoney producer, 2 lambs 23kg £178 (774p/kg), Limavady producer, 2 lambs 24kg £170 (708p/kg), Kilrea producer, 1 lamb 20kg £138 (690p/kg), Swatragh producer, 1 lamb 25kg £171 (684p/kg), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 21kg £139 (662p/kg), Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 21kg £135 (643p/kg), Limavady producer, 1 lamb 20kg £128 (640p/kg) and Kilrea producer, 2 lambs 23.5kg £147 (626p/kg).
Heavy hoggets - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Bellaghy producer, 7 hoggets 25.2kg £178 (706p/kg), Rasharkin producer, 4 hoggets 25.5kg £166 (651p/kg), Moneymore producer, 3 hoggets 25.3kg £164 (648p/kg), Aghadowey producer, 8 hoggets 25.5kg £164 (643p/kg), Dungiven producer, 1 hogget 26kg £165 (635p/kg), Cookstown producer, 18 hoggets 25kg £158.50 (634p/kg), Swatragh producer, 22 hoggets 25.8kg £163.50 (634p/kg), Rasharkin producer, 10 hoggets 26kg £160 (615p/kg), Maghera producer, 4 hoggets 26kg £160.50 (617p/kg), Garvagh producer, 17 hoggets 27.2kg £167.50 (616p/kg), Magherafelt producer, 1 hogget 26kg £160 (615p/kg), Cookstown producer, 1 hogget 29kg £178 (614p/kg), Cloughmills producer, 4 hoggets 30.8kg £187 (607p/kg), Moneymore producer, 15 hoggets 28.6kg £174 (608p/kg), Stewartstown producer, 2 hoggets 26.5kg £161 (608p/kg), Draperstown producer, 3 hoggets 28kg £170 (607p/kg), Garvagh producer, 7 hoggets 26kg £157 (604p/kg), Kilrea producer, 6 hoggets 30kg £181 (603p/kg) and Upperlands producer, 7 hoggets 28.3kg £170 (601p/kg).
Mid-weight hoggets – 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Draperstown producer, 1 hogget 22kg £174 (791p/kg), Garvagh producer, 2 hoggets 24.5kg £165 (673p/kg), Claudy producer, 3 hoggets 24kg £160.50 (669p/kg), Cloughmills producer, 2 hoggets 21.5kg £142.50 (663p/kg), Ballymena producer, 9 hoggets 22.8kg £150 (658p/kg), Moneymore producer, 4 hoggets 22kg £144.50 (657p/kg), Limavady producer, 3 hoggets 24kg £155.50 (648p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, 8 hoggets 22.9kg £148 (646p/kg), Dungiven producer, 37 hoggets 22.6kg £146 (646p/kg), Garvagh producer, 1 hoggets 22kg £141 (641p/kg), Stewartstown producer, 7 hoggets 23.8kg £152 (639p/kg), Swatragh producer, 19 hoggets 22.4kg £142 (634p/kg), Coleraine producer, 10 hoggets 23.5kg £148.50 (632p/kg), Kilrea producer, 9 hoggets 23.4kg £146.50 (626p/kg), Feeny producer, 14 hoggets 23.1kg £143.50 (622p/kg), Coleraine producer, 1 hoggets 24kg £149 (621p/kg), Moneymore producer, 6 hoggets 21.8kg £134 (615p/kg), Feeny producer, 2 hoggets 21kg £129 (614p/kg), Coleraine producer, 3 hoggets 21kg £128.50 (612p/kg), Stewartstown producer, 3 hoggets 24.7kg £150 (607p/kg) and Stewartstown producer, 1 hogget 23kg £139 (604p/kg).
Lighter hoggets – up to 21kg (p/kg)
Ballymena producer, 3 hoggets 19kg £123 (647p/kg), Swatragh producer, 6 hoggets 19.7kg £125 (635p/kg), Garvagh producer, 7 hoggets 18.3kg £115 (628p/kg), Cookstown producer, 5 hoggets 20.4kg £127 (623p/kg), Draperstown producer, 2 hoggets 20.5kg £126 (615p/kg), Draperstown producer, 10 hoggets 20.2kg £124 (614p/kg), Kilrea producer, 7 hoggets 20.8kg £126 (606p/kg), Moneymore producer, 2 hoggets 19.5kg £117.50 (603p/kg) and Dungiven producer, 11 hoggets 20kg £120 (600p/kg).
Fat ewes
Castledawson producer, 1 ewe £205, Bellaghy producer, 6 ewes £200, Rasharkin producer, 2 ewes £198, Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes £192, Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes £188, Strabane producer, 2 ewes £180, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £180, Coleraine producer, 3 ewes £180, Rasharkin producer, 5 ewes £175, Strabane producer, 2 ewes £172, Cullybackey producer, 2 ewes £170, Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes £170, Omagh producer, 4 ewes £170, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £168, Rasharkin producer, 3 ewes £168, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £167, Strabane producer, 10 ewes £167, Rasharkin producer, 1 ewe £166, Rasharkin producer, 2 ewes £166, Omagh producer, 7 ewes £166, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £166, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £162, Crumlin producer, 1 ewe £162, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes £160 and Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £160
Fat rams
Castledawson producer, 1 ram £172, Maghera producer, 1 ram £169, Maghera producer, 1 ram £166, Swatragh producer, 1 ram £161, Strabane producer, 1 ram £154, Cullybackey producer, 1 ram £152, Omagh producer, 1 ram £150, Limavady producer, 1 ram £132 and Dungiven producer, 1 ram £120.
Weekly Thursday breeding sheep sale
Thursday 21st March saw a terrific entry of great quality breeding sheep at Swatragh which resulted in outstanding trade with ewes and lambs reaching highs of £330 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot.
Breeders reached a high of £168 for a batch of six ewes.
Foster ewes again in great demand this week with prices reaching a top of £250 for a Suffolk cross ewe.
Pet lambs to a top of £40 for a Charollais lamb.
Foster ewes and pet lambs also welcome during Saturday’s sale and will be sold at approximately 12 noon
A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of the sample prices
Pet lambs
Claudy producer, 1 Charollais £40, Claudy producer, 1 Suffolk £40, Claudy producer, 1 Texel £38, Claudy producer, 1 Texel £38, Claudy producer, 1 Charollais £38, Draperstown producer, 1 nanny kid £38, Draperstown producer, 1 nanny kid £36, Draperstown producer, 1 billy kid £32, Claudy producer, 1 Texel £32, Draperstown producer, 1 nanny kid £30, Coleraine producer, 1 Texel £30, Claudy producer, 1 Texel £28, Claudy producer, 1 Charollais £28, Limavady producer, 2 Suffolks £28, Ballymoney producer, 1 Texel £27, Ballymoney producer, 1 Charollais £26, Swatragh producer, 1 Charollais £23, Swatragh producer, 1 Suffolk £22, Ballymoney producer, 1 Charollais £22 and Coleraine producer, 1 Texel £22.
Foster ewes
Maghera producer, 1 Suffolk cross ewe £250, Castlederg producer, 1 crossbred ewe £145 and Castlederg producer, 1 crossbred ewe £145.
Breeders
Draperstown producer, 6 ewes £168, Maghera producer, 2 ewes £162, Draperstown producer, 5 ewes £162, Antrim producer, 1 ewe £158, Maghera producer, 5 ewes £158, Antrim producer, 6 ewes £154, Donemana producer, 1 ewe £150, Bushmills producer, 4 ewe lambs £148, Bushmills producer, 4 ewe lambs £148, Bushmills producer, 4 ewe lambs £148, Maghera producer, 5 ewes £145, Donemana producer, 1 ewe lamb £145, Maghera producer, 4 ewes £142, Antrim producer, 2 ewes £132, Donemana producer, 1 ewe £130, Donemana producer, 1 ewe lamb £130, Bushmills producer, 4 ewe lambs £130 and Bushmills producer, 2 ewe lambs £112.
Ewes and lambs
Ewes with twins at foot
Omagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £330, Omagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £290, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £285, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £255, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £255, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £250, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Garvagh producer, 7 ewes and 13 lambs £240, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £235, Bushmills producer, 4 ewes and 9 lambs £235, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £230, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £225, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £225, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £225, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £220, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £218, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £215, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £210, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £210, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £210, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £210 and Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £205.
Ewes with singles at foot
Coleraine producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £260, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £220, Loup producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £210, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £200, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £200, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £200, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Donemana producer 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £190, Castlederg producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £185, Castlederg producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £185, Castlederg producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £185, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £185, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £185, Castlederg producer, 4 ewes and 4 lambs £180, Donemana producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £180, Lissan producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £180, Donemana producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £175, Limavady producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £170, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £170, Moneymore producer, 7 ewes and 7 lambs £168, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £165, Limavady producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £162 and Moneymore producer, 6 ewes and 6 lambs £160.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.