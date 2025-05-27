Cows selling to a top of £2820 per head at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 26th May seen a seasonal entry of 80 cattle presented for sale which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Cows sold to 397p/kg for a Charolais at 710kg and to a top of £2820 per head for the same cow.

Bullocks sold to 526p/kg for a Limousin at 266kg (£1400) and to a top of £2050 per head for a Charolais at 478kg (429p/kg).

Heifers sold to 519p/kg for two Limousins at 320kg (£1660) and to a top of £2170 per head for a Blonde d'Aquitaine at 580kg (374p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Toomebridge producer, Charolais 710kg £2820 (397), Garvagh producer, Charolais 560kg £2110 (377), Ballymena producer, Limousin 650kg £2380 (366) and Garvagh producer, Hereford 730kg £2520 (345).

Cows and calves

Magherafelt producer, Belgian Blue cow with Limousin bull calf £2450.

Heifers

Up to 400kg (p/kg)

Toomebridge producer, 2x Limousin 320kg £1660 (519), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 362kg £1860 (514), Middletown producer, Charolais 388kg £1880 (485), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 310kg £1380 (445), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 342kg £1470 (430), Middletown producer, Simmental 348kg £1470 (422), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 344kg £1400 (407), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 282kg £1090 (387), Greysteel producer, Belgian Blue 366kg £1330 (363) and Toomebridge producer, Limousin 328kg £1180 (360).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Charolais 452kg £1940 (429), Ballymena producer, Limousin 470kg £1980 (421), Middletown producer, Charolais 402kg £1670 (415), Cookstown producer, Limousin 402kg £1640 (408), Middletown producer, Charolais 418kg £1700 (407), Donemana producer, Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1910 (406), Ballymena producer, Limousin 438kg £1770 (404), Garvagh producer, Charolais 456kg £1830 (401), Donemana producer, Aberdeen Angus 478kg £1900 (397) and Donemana producer, Aberdeen Angus 468kg £1840 (393).

500kg and over (p/kg)

Toomebridge producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 580kg £2170 (374), Garvagh producer, Charolais 528kg £1950 (369), Garvagh producer, Charolais 506kg £1840 (364) and Knockloughrim producer, Simmental 600kg £2050 (342).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Toomebridge producer, Limousin 266kg £1400 (526), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 280kg £1470 (525), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 276kg £1420 (514), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 152kg £770 (507), Maghera producer, Charolais 290kg £1360 (469), Claudy producer, Charolais 168kg £780 (464) and Aughnacloy producer, Limousin 238kg £1040 (437).

300kg up to 400kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 302kg £1360 (450), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 324kg £1380 (426), Toomebridge producer, Belgian Blue 344kg £1450 (422), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 390kg £1500 (385), Aughnacloy producer, Limousin 304kg £1160 (382) and Knockloughrim producer, Belgian Blue 346kg £1280 (370).

400kg and over (p/kg)

Middletown producer, Belgian Blue 458kg £2040 (445), Limavady producer, Charolais 478kg £2050 (429), Aughnacloy producer, Limousin 416kg £1700 (409) and Limavady producer, Stabiliser 506kg £2010 (397).

Weekly sheep sale

An entry of 1150 sheep on Saturday 24th May at Swatragh met a steadier trade with 350 lambs and 350 hoggets entered alongside 450 fat ewes and rams.

Spring lambs sold to a top of £148 for one lamb at 40kg and to a top of 681p/kg for two lambs at 18kg into £122.50.

Fat hoggets sold to a top of £170 for one hogget at 33kg and to a top of 588p/kg for six hoggets at 25.5kg into £150.

Fat ewes to a top of £278 and fat rams to a top of £200 with numerous lots making super prices.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Spring lambs - up to 23kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, 2 lambs 18kg £122.50 (681), Swatragh producer, 2 lambs 19.5kg £132 (677), Limavady producer, 4 lambs 20kg £135 (675), Ballymoney producer, 1 lamb 18kg £121 (672), Claudy producer, 4 lambs 19.5kg £129 (662), Swatragh producer, 4 lambs 20.5kg £134 (654), Magherafelt producer, 10 lambs 18kg 116.50 (647), Cookstown producer, 5 lambs 20.5kg £132.50 (646), Gulladuff producer, 16 lambs 19.5kg £125 (641), Portadown producer, 9 lambs 21kg £134.50 (640), Magherafelt producer, 9 lambs 20.5kg £130 (634) and Maghera producer, 21 lambs 20.5kg £130 (634).

Spring lambs - 23kg and over (p/kg)

Knockloughrim producer, 4 lambs 23.5kg £146 (621), Cookstown producer, 1 lamb 24kg £136.50 (569), Kilrea producer, 5 lambs 24.5kg £139 (567), Ballycastle producer, 8 lambs 24kg £135 (563), Cookstown producer, 1 lamb 26kg £144 (554), Ballymoney producer, 1 lamb 27kg £145 (537), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 27kg £141 (522) and Gulladuff producer, 1 lamb 28kg £141 (504).

Fat hoggets - up to 30kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, 6 hoggets 25.5kg £150 (588), Kilrea producer, 6 hoggets 20.5kg £110 (537), Magherafelt producer, 2 hoggets 28.5kg £152 (533), Garvagh producer, 5 hoggets 30kg £157 (523), Randalstown producer, 1 hogget 23kg £120 (522), Kilrea producer, 1 hogget 33kg £170 (515), Tobermore producer, 2 hoggets 28.5kg £145 (509), Ringsend producer, 5 hoggets 23kg £117 (509), Magherafelt producer, 8 hoggets 22kg £110.50 (502), Gulladuff producer, 1 hogget 26kg £130 (500), Dungiven producer, 6 hoggets 28kg £139 (496) and Gulladuff producer, 17 hoggets 27kg £134 (496).

Fat Ewes

Knockloughrim producer, 1 ewe £278, Crumlin producer, 1 ewe £246, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £242, Knockloughrim producer, 3 ewes £234, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe £230, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £230, Ballycastle producer, 8 ewes £230, Gulladuff producer, 6 ewes £230, Rasharkin producer, 1 ewe £226, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £222, Antrim producer, 7 ewes £221, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe £210, Antrim producer, 1 ewe £208, Tobermore producer, 7 ewes £206, Randalstown producer, 1 ewe £206, Antrim producer, 2 ewes £204, Maghera producer, 2 ewes £204, Antrim producer, 9 ewes £202, Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes £202 and Magherafelt producer, 3 ewes £202.

Fat Rams

Antrim producer, 1 ram £200, Antrim producer, 1 ram £198, Maghera producer, 1 ram £198, Glarryford producer, 1 ram £182, Maghera producer, 1 ram £182, Swatragh producer, 1 ram £170 and Ballyronan producer, 1 ram £166.

Breeders

Ringsend producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £324, Ringsend producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £322 and Ringsend producer, 2 ewes and 3 lambs £266.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.