Cows selling to £1626 at Saintfield
Good entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale, sold to an excellent trade for all stock.
Fat cattle: Sold to a super demand for cows selling to £1626 for a 710kg Limousin cow, £229 per 100kg
Leading Prices; Ballynahinch producer Limousin and Charolais cows 710kg £229 £1626, 710kg £215 £1527, 690kg £207 £1429, 700kg £194 £1358, Shb cows 870kg £152 £1322, 850kg £144 £1225, 770kg £149 £1148, 690kg £160 £1105, Clough producer Limousin cows 730kg £222 £1620, 690kg £216 £1490, 620kg £235 £1457, Comber producer Limousin cows 760kg £188 £1428, 740kg £174 £1287, Comber producer Limousin cow 700kg £200 £1400, Ballygowan producer Au cow 690kg £194 £1338, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 770kg £170 £1309, Carryduff producer Charolais cows 600kg £218 £1308, 530kg £219 £1160, 520kg £210 £1092, Lisburn producer Limousin cows 650kg £188 £1222, 760kg £160 £1216, 730kg £162 £1182, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 800kg £137 £1096, 760kg £133 £1010, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 780kg £139 £1085, 740kg £134 £991, Comber producer Friesian cow 780kg £133 £1038, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 750kg £135 £1012, 680kg £133 £904 and Saintfield producer Friesian cow 700kg £129 £903.
Bullocks: Sold to £1360 for a 550kg Charolais (248).
Leading prices: Newtownards producer Charolais 550kg £1360, 520kg £1320, 510kg £1250, Comber producer Limousins 580kg £1350, 500kg £1210, 440kg £1090, Lisburn producer Limousins 510kg £1190, 500kg £1150, Comber producer Simmentals 470kg £1065, 470kg £1035, 440kg £1005, 400kg £1000, 440kg £1000, 420kg £990 and Ballygowan producer Hereford and Simmentals 460kg £1020, 440kg £990, 400kg £970, 420kg £970, 400kg £955, 400kg £950, 400kg £935, 390kg £905, 380kg £890, 350kg £860, 360kg £860, 360kg £855, 330kg £845.
Heifers: Sold to £1240 for a 500kg Limousin (248).
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Limousins 500kg £1240, 490kg £1200, 460kg £1165, 460kg £1160, 460kg £1145, 440kg £1000, Belfast producer Charolais 500kg £1230, Downpatrick producer Charolais 470kg £1150, 450kg £1125, 450kg £1110, Saintfield producer Limousins 440kg £1100, 400kg £1005, 400kg £985 and Comber producer Charolais 410kg £1025, 380kg £960, 370kg £945.
Suckled calves: Good entry of almost 100 sold to £1055 for a 350kg Charolais bullock (302).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 350kg £1055, 340kg £1010, 310kg £930, Charolais heifer 320kg £935, Comber producer Charolais bullocks 350kg £1025, 310kg £900, 320kg £900, 290kg £880, 290kg £870, Downpatrick producer Hereford bullocks 400kg £960, 370kg £920, Cloughey producer Simmental bullocks 360kg £895, 330kg £880, 330kg £870, 330kg £860, 300kg £855, 320kg £850 and Downpatrick producer Limousin Bullock 280kg £830.
Special entry of 20 quality Limousin bullock calves for Wednesday, 23rd February.
Dropped calves; Smaller entry of calves sold to £330 for a Limousin bull.
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Limousin bulls £330, £305, Limousin heifer £290, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £310, £300, £290, Aberdeen Angus heifers £270, £260, Friesian bulls £140, £125, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bull £290, Ballywalter producer Holstein bulls £150 twice, £135 twice, £130 twice, £90 twice, £80 twice and Downpatrick producer Friesian bulls £80, £75 twice.