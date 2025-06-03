Cows selling to £2680 per head for Blonde d'Aquitaine at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 2nd June seen a seasonal entry of 65 cattle presented for sale which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cows sold to 388p/kg for a Blonde d'Aquitaine at 690kg and to a top of £2680 per head for the same cow.

Heifers sold to 471p/kg for Limousin at 340kg (£1600) and to a top of £2250 per head for a Limousin at 584kg (385p/kg).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullocks sold to 445p/kg for a Limousin at 328kg (£1460) and to a top of £1950 per head for a Stabiliser at 556kg (351p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Glenarm producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 690kg £2680 (388), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 680kg £2620 (385), Aughnacloy producer, Sim 700kg £2590 (370), Draperstown producer, Limousin 520kg £1830 (352), Donemana producer, Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1820 (337), Draperstown producer, Charolais 740kg £2370 (320) and Garvagh producer, Charolais 660kg £2020 (306).

Cows and calves

Magherafelt producer, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf £2780 and Glenarm producer, Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf £2350.

Heifers

Up to 400kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Limousin 340kg £1600 (471), Limavady producer, Charolais 276kg £1260 (457), Limavady producer, Charolais 384kg £1450 (378) and Slaughtneil producer, Belgian Blue 338kg £1160 (343).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 450kg £1750 (389), Aghadowey producer, Limousin 402kg £1560 (388), Limavady producer, Charolais 436kg £1670 (383), Garvagh producer, Charolais 484kg £1850 (382), Slaughtneil producer, Belgian Blue 442kg £1600 (362), Aghadowey producer, Limousin 424kg £1520 (358), Slaughtneil producer, Belgian Blue 482kg £1720 (357) and Swatragh producer, Charolais 408kg £1430 (350).

500kg and over (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Charolais 506kg £2050 (405), Swatragh producer, Limousin 584kg £2250 (385), Garvagh producer, Charolais 542kg £1950 (360), Slaughtneil producer, Belgian Blue 500kg £1800 (360), Garvagh producer, Charolais 532kg £1910 (359), Slaughtneil producer, Aberdeen Angus 536kg £1810 (338) and Slaughtneil producer, Aberdeen Angus 578kg £1920 (332).

Bullocks

Up to 400kg (p/kg)

Magherafelt producer, Limousin 328kg £1460 (445), Slaughtneil producer, Belgian Blue 312kg £1260 (404), Slaughtneil producer, Aberdeen Angus 390kg £1570 (403), Slaughtneil producer, Aberdeen Angus 330kg £1250 (379) and Moneymore producer, Limousin 392kg £1440 (367).

400kg and over (p/kg)

Aghadowey producer, Limousin 424kg £1690 (399), Moneymore producer, Limousin 440kg £1630 (370), Limavady producer, Stabiliser 458kg £1630 (356), Limavady producer, Stabiliser 556kg £1950 (351) and Slaughtneil producer, Aberdeen Angus 412kg £1440 (350).

Weekly sheep sale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An entry of 900 sheep on Saturday 31st May at Swatragh met an outstanding trade with 400 lambs and 100 hoggets entered alongside 400 fat ewes and rams.

Spring lambs sold to a top of £172 for 1 lamb at 23kg (748p/kg) and to a top of 788p/kg for 7 lambs at 20kg into £157.50.

Fat ewes to a top of £228 and fat rams to a top of £202 with numerous lots making super prices.

Fat hoggets sold to a top of £132 for two hoggets at 31kg.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Light weight lambs - up to 20kg (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, 1 lamb 19kg £148 (779), Rasharkin producer, 2 lambs 19.5kg £151 (774), Ballyclare producer, 17 lambs 19kg £146 (768), Maghera producer, 2 lambs 19.5kg £148 (759), Ballykelly producer, 8 lambs 19.5kg £148 (759), Rasharkin producer, 2 lambs 19kg £139 (732), Swatragh producer, 7 lambs 18kg £131 (728), Donemana producer, 1 lamb 19kg £136 (716) and Rasharkin producer, 14 lambs 18.5kg £128.50 (695).

Medium weight lambs - 20kg up to 23kg (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilrea producer, 7 lambs 20kg £157.50 (788), Upperlands producer, 5 lambs 20.5kg £159.50 (778), Swatragh producer, 8 lambs 20kg £155 (775), Claudy producer, 5 lambs 20kg £155 (775), Garvagh producer, 18 lambs 21.5kg £166.50 (774), Moneymore producer, 6 lambs 20.5kg £157.40 (768), Ballymoney producer, 1 lamb 21kg £160.50 (764), Knockloughrim producer, 39 lambs 21.5kg £163 (758), Coagh producer, 13 lambs 21.5kg £163 (758), Rasharkin producer, 6 lambs 21kg £159 (757), Crumlin producer, 10 lambs 21.5kg £162.50 (756), Draperstown producer, 6 lambs 22kg £165.50 (752), Donemana producer, 5 lambs 20kg £150 (750), Dungannon producer, 7 lambs 22kg £163.50 (743), Ballymena producer, 2 lambs 22kg £163 (741) and Randalstown producer, 4 lambs 21.5kg £159 (740).

Heavy weight lambs - 23kg and over (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 23kg £172 (748), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 23kg £166 (722), Castlerock producer, 1 lamb 23kg £165 (717), Carnlough producer, 8 lambs 23kg £164 (713), Loughgall producer, 5 lambs 23kg £161 (700), Coleraine producer, 3 lambs 23kg £159 (691), Coleraine producer, 4 lambs 23.5kg £161 (685), Swatragh producer, 2 lambs 23kg £157 (683) and Cookstown producer, 1 lamb 24kg £161 (671).

Fat hoggets

Ballykelly producer, 2 hoggets 31kg £132, Slaughtneil producer, 1 hogget 28kg £128, Glenarm producer, 25 hoggets 27kg £127.50, Stewartstown producer, 39 hoggets 26.5kg £125 and Crumlin producer, 1 hogget 27kg £118.

Fat ewes

Antrim producer, 3 ewes £228, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £224, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £224, Coagh producer, 5 ewes £220, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £218, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £214, Coleraine producer, 3 ewes £210, Bellaghy producer, 2 ewes £202, Antrim producer, 5 ewes £198, Antrim producer, 10 ewes £194, Slaughtneil producer, 1 ewe £194, Castlerock producer, 1 ewe £194, Antrim producer, 2 ewes £192, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £192 and Antrim producer, 4 ewes £190.

Fat rams

Antrim producer, 1 ram £202, Swatragh producer, 1 ram £192, Cookstown producer, 1 ram £170 and Antrim producer, 1 ram £170.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.