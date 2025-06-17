Cows selling to £2730 per head for a Simmental at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 16th June seen a seasonal entry of 65 cattle presented for sale which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Cows sold to 341p/kg for a Simmental at 800kg and to a top of £2730 per head for the same cow.

Heifers sold to 460p/kg for Limousin at 402kg (£1850) and to a top of £2330 per head for a Charolais at 690kg (338p/kg).

Bullocks sold to 445p/kg for a Limousin at 440kg (£1960) and to a top of £2440 per head for Belgian Blue at 700kg (349p/kg).



Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Simmental 800kg £2730 (341), Garvagh producer, Charolais 530kg £1800 (340), Garvagh producer, Limousin 600kg £1970 (328), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 620kg £1980 (319), Garvagh producer, Charolais 770kg £2350 (305), Rasharkin producer, Belgian Blue 750kg £2250 (300) and Slaughtneil producer, Aberdeen Angus 670kg £2000 (299).

Stock bulls (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Charolais 1020kg £2790 (274).

Heifers

Up to 400kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Charolais 392kg £1740 (444), Maghera producer, Limousin 386kg £1700 (440), Maghera producer, Limousin 342kg £1410 (412), Claudy producer, Limousin 300kg £1160 (387), Claudy producer, Charolais 280kg £1060 (379) and Maghera producer, Limousin 378kg £1420 (376).

400 up to 600kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 402kg £1850 (460), Maghera producer, Limousin 444kg £1820 (410), Maghera producer, Limousin 430kg £1750 (407), Maghera producer, Limousin 508kg £1900 (374) and Maghera producer, Limousin 444kg £1570 (354).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, Charolais 690kg £2330 (338), Swatragh producer, Limousin 640kg £2140 (334) and Kilrea producer, Charolais 650kg £2090 (322).

Bullocks

400 up to 600kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 440kg £1960 (445), Limavady producer, Limousin 466kg £1980 (425), Culnady producer, Limousin 542kg £2270 (419), Culnady producer, Charolais 584kg £2370 (406), Greysteel producer, Charolais 580kg £2340 (403), Greysteel producer, Limousin 598kg £2250 (376), Feeny producer, Limousin 534kg £1880 (352) and Limavady producer, Stabiliser 578kg £2010 (348).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Culnady producer, Charolais 610kg £2310 (379), Moneymore producer, Aberdeen Angus 610kg £2310 (379), Moneymore producer, Belgian Blue 700kg £2440 (349), Moneymore producer, Belgian Blue 630kg £2150 (341) and Limavady producer, Stabiliser 600kg £1990 (332).

Weekly sheep sale

A seasonal entry of 850 sheep on Saturday 14th June at Swatragh met a slightly easier trade with 550 lambs and hoggets entered alongside 300 fat ewes and rams

Spring lambs sold to a top of £160 for one lamb at 30kg and to a top of 673p/kg for four lambs at 20kg into £134.50.

Fat ewes to a top of £236 and fat rams to a top of £198 with numerous lots making super prices.

Fat hoggets sold to a top of £162 for 2 hoggets at 43kg.

Light weight lambs - up to 21kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, 4 lambs 20kg £134.50 (673), Portglenone producer, 7 lambs 18kg £119 (661), Kilrea producer, 6 lambs 19kg £125 (658), Garvagh producer, 7 lambs 20kg £131.50 (658), Castledawson producer, 7 lambs 20.5kg £134.50 (656), Bessbrook producer, 6 lambs 19kg £123.50 (650), Kilrea producer, 6 lambs 17kg £108 (635), Swatragh producer, 12 lambs 20.5kg £130 (634), Portglenone producer, 2 lambs 20kg 126.50 (633) and Bellaghy producer, 15 lambs 20kg £126.50 (633).

Medium weight lambs - 21kg up to 24kg (p/kg)

Ballymoney producer, 10 lambs 21kg £140.50 (669), Swatragh producer, 3 lambs 21kg £139.50 (664), Swatragh producer, 5 lambs 21kg £138.50 (660), Swatragh producer, 4 lambs 21kg £137.50 (655), Bellaghy producer, 7 lambs 21.5kg £140 (651), Ballymoney producer, 1 lambs 23kg £148 (643), Coleraine producer, 9 lambs 21kg £134.50 (640), Swatragh producer, 6 lambs 21kg £134 (638), Dungiven producer, 30 lambs 21kg £133.50 (636), Bellaghy producer, 14 lambs 22kg £139.50 (634), Ballycastle producer, 3 lambs 21kg £133 (633), Garvagh producer, 4 lambs 21.5kg £136 (633) and Cookstown producer, 1 lamb 22kg £138.50 (630).

Heavy weight lambs - 24kg and over (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, 1 lamb 24kg £145.50 (606), Limavady producer, 1 lamb 24kg £145 (604), Portglenone producer, 1 lamb 24kg £142 (592), Garvagh producer, 26 lambs 24kg £140 (583), Glenariffe producer, 1 lamb 26kg £151 (581), Limavady producer, 1 lamb 28kg £157 (561), Dungiven producer, 7 lambs 25kg £140 (560) and Upperlands producer, 1 lamb 30kg £160 (533).

Fat hoggets

Upperlands producer, 2 hoggets 43kg £162, Garvagh producer, 1 hogget 41kg £152 and Draperstown producer, 1 hogget 28kg £152.

Fat ewes

Limavady producer, 4 ewes £236, Coagh producer, 5 ewes £234, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe £230, Coleraine producer, 2 ewes £228, Ballintoy producer, 1 ewe £214, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £212, Moneymore producer. 1 ewe £212, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £210, Swatragh producer, 3 ewes £208, Cookstown producer, 4 ewes £208, Derry producer, 2 ewes £200, Dungiven producer, 3 ewes £200, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes £198, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £198, Limavady producer, 5 ewes £196, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe £194, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £192, Bellaghy producer, 2 ewes £190 and Cookstown producer, 3 ewes £190.

Fat rams

Stewartstown producer, 1 ram £168, Maghera producer, 1 ram £152, Limavady producer, 1 ram £150 and Dungiven producer, 1 ram £142.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.