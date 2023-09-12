Cows with calves selling to £2080 at Newtownstewart Mart
Heifers selling to £1540 (£885 overweight), fat cows to £1480 and 187ppk.
Cows with calves sold to £2080.
Bullock and bull prices
R Scott, Newtownstewart 580kg £1625 and £1340, 590kg £1485 and £1400 John Armstrong, Trillick 595kg £1590, 615kg £1400, D McKinley, Newtownstewart 595kg £1570, 475kg £1180, 490kg £1040, 430kg £1005, G McCausland, Moyle 575kg £1535, 635kg £1520, 620kg £1500, 550kg £1450, 505kg £1405, 560kg £1370, 530kg £1360, 545kg £1340, 510kg £1300, C Barr, Cullion 450kg £1445, 365kg £1200, JF Kelly, Glenmornan 440kg £1390, 430kg £1270, M Kelly, Glenmornan 410kg £1130 and £1100, TW Fyffe, Archill 435kg £1235, 465kg £1125, 450kg £1115, 475kg £1045, T Semple, Castlederg 395kg £1000 and G Storey, Ardmore 415kg £915.
Other bullocks sold from £575 up.
Heifer prices
SAR Eaton, Dungiven 655kg £1540, 535kg £1300, T Semple, Castlederg 510kg £1230, R Allison, Strahulter 410kg £1105, 425kg £1100, 450kg £1080, 435kg £1040 and £950, 385kg £1030, 370kg £960, M Kelly, Glenmornan 420kg £1080 and C Barr, Cullion 425kg £1020, 375kg £805, 390kg £785.
Fat cows
C McIlwaine, Corrick 790kg £187, T McElwee, Gallon 520kg £181, John Armstrong, Trillick 705kg £179, a Claudy farmer 610kg £180, K Foxx, Sixmilecross 670kg £155 and C Barr, Cullion 600kg £154.
Cows with calves at foot
E McCloskey, Dungiven £2080 and £1585.