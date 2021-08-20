Crawfordsland Young Gun takes the honours in virtual show

First Prize Aged Ewe.

The judge for this event was the Vice Chairman of the British Rouge Society Mr Ian Teasdale, from High Farm, Beadlam Rigg Pockley York.

Following review of all the entries Ian picked his Overall Champion and Male Champion from the winner of the ram lamb class. This was Crawfordsland Young Gun, owned by the Boyd family in Doagh. This is a powerful February born lamb sired by Oldwood Watch This Space and from a Tullyvallen Dam.

Picking up the Female Championship and Reserve Champion Overall was the winner of the shearling gimmer class put forward by Robert Calvin of the Ballyhivistock flock in Ballymoney. This stylish gimmer is Ballyhivistock Wild Flower sired by Ruval Unique and bred from a Glengalliagh dam.

First Prize Ewe Lamb

The reserve male champion and winner of the aged ram class was a mighty stock ram put forward by George Knox of the Kinsella flock based in Dundrod. This ram was Ians Umpire sired by Ballylane Scotsman and off an Ians Dam.

The reserve female champion was the second placed gimmer presented by Alan Montgomery of the Ballylane flock. This super gimmer was Ian’s Winnie sired by Powerful Jeffery and Dam was Ballylane Toe.

The shearling ram class was won by Michael Graham of the well known Tullyvallen flock based in Antrim. This ram was Ballyhivistock Wisecrack which was sired by Ruval Unique and dam was Bennachie U R The Girl. Michael also then went on to win the aged ewe class also with Tullyvallen Value, a powerful ewe, which was sired by Ballyhivistock Upper Class and Dam MAG 43 Tullyvallen Miss Money Penny.

The ewe lamb class was the final class for the judge to preside over and again George Knox picked up top spot with a bright ewe lamb - Kinsellla Yo Yo sired by Ians Umpire and off a homebred dam.

First Prize Shearling Ram.

The NI Rouge club would like to thank all the participants, the organisers and importantly the judge Ian Teasdale.

The next big event for the NI Rouge Society is their 30th Anniversary Premier Pedigree Show & Sale of 51 rams and 34 females at Dungannon Livestock Market Monday, 30th August. Show at 11am and Sale at 1.30pm sponsored by Volac. Importantly this an export sale and online bidding is available, please contact Dungannon farmers market to register for online bidding in advance of the sale. The sale will include progeny from many of the sheep above as well as most of the ram lambs.

For anyone who would like more details regarding the sale or access to catalogues please either contact Jayne Tannahill 07872832334 or Moore Hamilton 07894804893. Alternatively follow the NI Rouge Society on Facebook which will be updated with details.

Results:

Reserve Male Champion.

Aged Ram: 1st George Knox

Shearling Ram: 1st Michael Graham; 2nd George Knox; 3rd Jayne Tannahill

Ram Lamb: 1st D D & M Boyd; 2nd D D & M Boyd; 3rd Robert Calvin

Aged Ewe: 1st Michael Graham; 2nd Jayne Tannahill; 3rd Michael Graham

Reserve Female Champion

Shearling Ewe: 1st Robert Calvin; 2nd Alan Montgomery; 3rd Jayne Tannahill

Ewe Lamb: 1st George Knox; 2nd Robert Calvin; 3rd Michael Graham

Male Champion: Ram Lamb - D D & M Boyd

Res Male Champion: Aged Ram – George Knox

Female Champion: Gimmer – Robert Calvin

Re Female Champion: Gimmer – Alan Montgomery

Reserve Champion.

Overall Champion: D D & M Boyd

Res Overall Champion: Robert Calvin