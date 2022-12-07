Sponsored by independent dairy consultants, Kingshay, the awards recognise producers who manage efficient herds through maximising milk value, utilising purchased feed effectively with the result of optimising milk produced from forage.

Fred Allen, Dale Farm chairman, commented: “These awards are a great opportunity to recognise producers who are producing high quality milk in the most efficient, sustainable and productive way.

“The dairy farmers who own our cooperative work every day to build more sustainable, profitable and successful businesses. By being part of Dale Farm, they are also helping us create the very best consumer dairy products.”

Fred Allen, Dale Farm chairman.

Simon Withers, Kingshay, added: “We are pleased to sponsor Dale Farm’s Dairy Herd Efficiency Awards to celebrate excellence in dairy production. We look forward to attending the Winter Fair to meet with and recognise the worthy award winners”.

The 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair, in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, will take place tomorrow (Thursday 8 December) at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

The overall award winner and runner up will be announced there.

This one-day event has become a firm favourite in the agricultural calendar in the run up to Christmas, having established itself as the meeting place for the dairy industry in Ireland. It features Holstein, Aryshire, Dairy Shorthorn and Jersey breeds. With accommodation for 200 cattle, the Winter Fair is an event not to be missed.

