Create a taste of the lough at home with recipe book

Celebrating the launch of Lough Neagh Artisans Recipe Book, with a picnic ahead of International Picnic Day on 18 June, are Eimear Kearney of Lough Neagh Partnership and Bronagh Duffin of Bakehouse, Bellaghy. www.loughneaghartisans.com

Spearheaded by Eimear Kearney of Lough Neagh Partnership, Eimear said: “What better way to celebrate International Picnic Day than by creating a tasty picnic from the new Lough Neagh Artisans recipe book and taking the family out to enjoy a picnic of Lough Neagh delicacies along our beautiful shoreline.

“The book is full of delicious recipes inspired by the wonderful ingredients available from artisans which readers can recreate in their own kitchens to bring home the flavours of Lough Neagh.”

Working closely with Bronagh Duffin of Bakehouse in Bellaghy to highlight the produce, the book features 22 recipes including Scribe Wheaten Bread, Brecart Barmbrack, Fisherman’s Smoked Eel Pate, Creggan Caesar Salad and Crosskeys Apple Tart, all perfect for a picnic especially when accompanied by Symphonia Sloe Gin.

Bronagh said: “This has been a really exciting project for me and I especially enjoyed experimenting with the ingredients in my purpose built kitchen, developing recipes which I know families will enjoy cooking and eating in the comfort of their own homes.”

This Lough Neagh Partnership project has been funded under the Lough Neagh Landscape Partnership Programme and is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Lough Neagh Artisans are Annie’s Delights, Bakehouse, Crosskeys Inn, Harnett’s Oils, Hillstown Brewery and Farm Shops, Lock Keeper’s Cottage, Noreen’s Nettles, Rosehill House and Symphonia Spirits.